The BIGGEST Season of Big Brother Yet, on DStv and GOtv!

MultiChoice has announced what will most certainly be one of the Biggest seasons of the Big Brother franchise yet BIG BROTHER TITANS which will commence on Sunday 15 January 2023, live on DStv and GOtv.

This special edition of the Big Brother franchise will feature selected housemates from Nigeria and South Africa in one House, playing the game for the ultimate prize.

Announcing the commencement of the show and prize money, Executive Head of Programming: M-Net Channels, Nomsa Philiso, has disclosed that Big Brother Titans edition will run up until April and the winner will cart home a cash prize of $100 000.

“This special edition is a fusion of two TV phenomena, BB Naija and BB Mzansi. We are bringing housemates from two GIANT nations under one roof, to entertain audiences across the continent with intense drama like never before. It promises an abundance of Nigerian and South Africa swag, banter, romance, and everything in between” Philiso said, “This is a meeting of the Titans, and the winner will take home a large sum of cash and other prizes. As usual, the winner will be determined by the viewers as they will have to vote to keep their favourite housemates on the show”

The BB Titans edition is sponsored by Lotto Star, Flutterwave, Bamboo, Nigerian Breweries, Pernod Ricard, Pepsi, Tolaram and Skechers. And of course, BBNaija’s Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and popular Big Brother Mzansi host Lawrence Maleka will co-host this debut season.

Big Brother Titans will also be available to stream on Showmax. Fans of BBNaija and Mzansi in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and 45 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa can follow the drama 24/7 on the streaming service.

Be part of all the fun, twists, and turns! Stay connected and enjoy this exciting ultimate mash-up event on DStv and GOtv, download the MyDStv or MyGOtv app to subscribe or upgrade to stay connected.