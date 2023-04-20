The Billionaire’s Wife becomes the most-watched title ever on Showmax in Ghana

Ghanaian Showmax Original The Billionaire’s Wife is now the most-watched title ever on Showmax in Ghana. The drama series has also been the number 1 most-watched title on Showmax in Ghana every week since its launch in March 2023.

For producers Danny Adotey and Collins Amlalo, this success is a dream come true, and a sign of even greater things to come.

“It is the dream of every producer to see their work go far and be recognised for their efforts,” says Amlalo. “We were proud to have done this project for Showmax but to hear that it is the most watched title ever on Showmax in Ghana gives us such an unexplainable feeling. It makes us forget all the filming challenges we went through to get this done and pushes us further to want to perfect all the minor errors we may have overlooked.”

Lead actor Kingsley Yamoah says he was completely lost when he heard about The Billionaire’s Wife viewership success. “Never has any work I have done permeated my soul and lit it up as The Billionaire’s Wife has done. It’s a very humbling feeling to know how appreciative the public is of our work. I believe this will open more doors and create more opportunities from Showmax to actors in Ghana,” Yamoah says.

The actor plays the no-nonsense billionaire Bill Gyimah, a man who inspires fear to the point that everyone around him freezes or scampers when he passes by.

For lead actress Andriana Akua Amegbor, a newcomer in the Ghanaian film and TV industry, the journey has just begun. “I feel so blessed to have it begin like this,” she says. “This achievement makes me believe that God is always with me, no matter how alone I feel, because it was at my loneliest hour that I asked for an acting opportunity. And He blew my mind with this project, which Ghanaian viewers are appreciating by watching.”

Amegbor plays Adepa, a 19-year-old who, after marrying an old billionaire (Yamoah), finds herself locked in an endless battle for survival, where backstabbers, schemers and faceless enemies will stop at nothing to prove she is a fraud and a gold digger.

The Billionaire’s Wife also stars Roselyn Ngissah (Fix Us), Ken Fiati (The Storm), Pascaline Edwards (The Case Study), Selassie Ibrahim (Baby Palaver), Helen Lois (Terminus), Lankai Quarcoopome (The Lankai Show), Ophelia Walker (Dirty Laundry), Godwin Kwesi Blay Ekra Jnr (Case Study), and newcomer Florence Nana Ama Agyei.

The Billionaire’s Wife is the third Showmax Original in Ghana, building on the success of the Shirley Frimpong-Manso drama ENO and the docu-reality series My Perfect Funeral, about Ghana’s unique funeral practices. Both titles were among the top 10 most-watched shows on Showmax in Ghana in 2022.