“The Black Bombers have saved Ghana sports” – Coach Asare

Akwasi Ofori Asare Head Coach of the national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers has lauded the team for saving the image of Ghana sports at the just ended 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

In an interview with the media, Coach Asare said the Bombers have been doing well at various international tournaments since 2018, but many people have not observed that and that it was Tokyo Olympic Games that brought their achievements to light.

He said Jessie Lartey won a bronze medal for Ghana at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, whilst Samuel Takyi’s won the only bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, though it was his first international outing.

Coach Asare noted that Shakul Samed also performed well at the 2019 African Games where he also won a bronze medal, and that enabled him to qualify to the Olympic Games.

One of the most decorated boxing coaches in Ghana said there were many hidden talents in Ghana who must be identified and given the opportunity, to excel.

He disclosed that there were 15 female boxers who are training daily in preparation for international bouts, and he wants them to be assisted by the sports authority to gain experience and exposure.

“Ghana is blessed with boxing talents, and we need to give them opportunities to come up and be seen,” he added.