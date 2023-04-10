The Blood Of Jesus Still Atones For Sins – Pastor Prah Amonoo

The New Tafo District Minister of The Church of Pentecost, Pastor George Prah Amonoo, has asserted that the blood of Jesus, which was shed on the cross of Calvary over 2000 years ago is still saving people from their sinful lost.

Pastor Prah Amonoo, who said this in a sermon on the topic: “The Precious Blood of Jesus Christ Is Our Atoning Sacrifice,” on Good Friday [April 7, 2023] at the New Tafo Zone Easter Convention at the New Tafo Division School Park, Kumasi, took his scriptural references from 1 John 2:1-2 and Hebrews 9:18-22.

According to him, the atonement for sin began in the Garden of Eden after the fall of man, when God killed a lamb and made clothing from its skin and clothed the man and his wife with it (Genesis 3:21).

The New Tafo District Minister revealed that God found blood to be a suitable remedy to atone for the sins of humankind; that was why some time past, He permitted the use of blood of animals for the atonement of the sins of mankind (Leviticus 16).

Pastor Prah Amonoo, however, noted that God realised that the blood of animals was impossible to take away sins (Hebrews 10:3-4) and, therefore, decided to find a blood devoid of sin, blemish and stain which qualifies to be used as a pardon for sin once and for all, hence the death of Jesus on the cross (Isaiah 53:1-3; John 1:29) because His blood is the only suitable blood which is completely without sin.

Pastor George Prah Amonoo, who doubles as the New Tafo Area Secretary, outlined that through the blood of Jesus, believers have been justified (Ephesians 2:1-7; Romans 8:1); they have received divine healing (Isaiah 53:4; 1 Peter 2:24); they have the Holy Spirit as a seal for the day of redemption.

“With the blood of Jesus, we have overcome the devil (Revelation 12:11) and we have eternal life (Hebrews 2:14-15),” he added.

He called on all unbelievers to quickly accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and personal Saviour before they regret on the day of reckoning, cautioning that, “the wrath of God still remains on those who reject Jesus.”