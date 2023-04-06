The Blood of Jesus was shed 8 times; not only on Easter – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has espoused the importance of Easter celebrations in the life of mankind considering what Jesus Christ sacrificed during that period.

The SEER who explained the many instances Jesus Christ shed His Blood till His death on the cross, averred that the shedding of the Blood makes man whole, brought redemption, healing to the soul, beautified man and promised a life of divine protection.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah was speaking on Onua fm where he enumerated the times Jesus shed His blood.

The first time, he said was on the Eight (8) day after His birth when he was circumcised.

According to him, on the 8th day when the blood of Jesus touched the ground, 8 people were saved; and a new generation emerged

“On the 8th day, there was a revolution for the world to be saved,” he said.

He also explained that as said in the Bible that “Unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given,” so was the blood touching the land travelled all the way to Calvary, and that was when Jesus (Blood) established the church, and establishing the marriage between the church and Christ.

The second time Jesus shared His blood was at Gethsemane.

Luke 22:44 “And when he was at the place, he said unto them, Pray that ye enter not into temptation. And he was withdrawn from them about a stone’s cast, and kneeled down, and prayed, Saying, Father, if thou be willing, remove this cup from me: nevertheless not my will, but thine, be done. And there appeared an angel unto him from heaven, strengthening him. And being in an agony he prayed more earnestly: and his sweat was as it were great drops of blood falling down to the ground.”

The seer said the blood on Gethsemane was the “healing for our souls,” as in Mathew 26:36 “Then cometh Jesus with them unto a place called Gethsemane, and saith unto the disciples, Sit ye here, while I go and pray yonder. And he took with him Peter and the two sons of Zebedee, and began to be sorrowful and very heavy. Then saith he unto them, My soul is exceeding sorrowful, even unto death: tarry ye here, and watch with me. And he went a little farther, and fell on his face, and prayed, saying, O my Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me: nevertheless not as I will, but as thou wilt.”

He said Jesus asked Peter and the two sons of Zebedee to watch, because the person who was coming to betray Him was ready and had showed the soldiers the sign.

“In life, there are people who are to watch, there is a time in your life that you have people who will watch over you…Those who are watching can see more that those who are running. We are talking about soul, so that our souls will be redeemed.”

Apostle Amoako also said the Getsemani blood was the second time, and that was when Adam was limited to the blood.

Third time. Isaiah 50:6 -7

“I gave my back to the smiters, and my cheeks to them that plucked off the hair: I hid not my face from shame and spitting.

Isaiah 53:2

“He grew up before him like a tender shoot, and like a root out of dry ground. He had no beauty or majesty to attract us to him, nothing in his appearance that we should desire him.”

He explained that Jesus Christ was disfigured, he gave himself up to be disfigured for us to have life and have beauty.

According to Apostle, some 200 years ago, Jesus allowed Himself to be beaten to the point where He had no beauty just for man to have beauty.

“This is healing. They deform His face so that we may have His beautiful face, The healing of our whole body because the Bible says, By his stripes we are healed.

The fourth time:

The fourth time he said was when they put the crown of thorns on His head, so that we can have the mind of Christ.

He took our frustrations and madness; Jesus went through systematic process just to make us have life.

The fifth time:

This is when they nail his hands to the cross so that the works of our hands will be accepted unlike Cain whose works have been rejected.

“He redeemed the works of our hands,” he said.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah continued to indicate that the 6 and 7th time Jesus shed His blood was when they nailed His feet and pierced his sides.

According to him, there is the need for all to get the revelation from the information in the Bible to be able to appreciate and defend the Word of God.

He mentioned that the Bible is the book of information that contains revelation, adding that “So when we handle information only, some others can use another information to counter the Bible and your information, the only thing that can counter that information is revelation and that revelation would provoke revolution.”

“Information contains revelation that steers up revolution.”