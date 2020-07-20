The Boys and Girls Club of Dansoman will officially restart its literacy programs after temporary closing due to COVID-19, with all new regulations that must be followed.

A child’s brain is developed by the time they are 3 and with children from low income families not owning a single a book of their own, the Club’s main mission is to get children excited about storybooks by making reading fun interesting.

“We want to ignite a culture of reading by giving books away which would go a long way to increase a parent’s capacity to support their child’s literacy development,” said Albert otho Dee, the Club’s CEO.

With each child taking part of the literacy program will have their hand sanitized, must wear a mask at all times and keep a six-foot distance from others. Each member will given their own storybooks to avoid cross-contamination.

“Our literacy program is geared towards creating an enticing space where children would have access to a wide range of books, and while teaching life skills to help them build their character.” Dee said.

The Club is working to maintain as much normalcy as possible while continuing to follow all the WHO guidelines as they are updated.

