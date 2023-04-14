The Business Leadership Ghana is born

A new forum of business leaders in corporate Ghana has been established with the sole aim of making Ghana thrive for business and making business thrive for Ghana.

The Business Leadership – BLGH is really an association of business leaders in Ghana with membership from some of the biggest and most well-known businesses operating in Ghana.

The Association intends engaging key players in the Ghanaian business society, including government, civil society and labour, to exchange ideas in our national interest and to create effective dialogue.

Business Leadership Ghana (BLGH) is the forum through which members not only express this belief but take action to create a more prosperous and inclusive state.

● Mission

BLGH mission is to build an environment in which our companies can compete globally and nationally as responsible companies for prosperity; and by doing so contribute to building better and strong communities underpinned by job creation through sustained economic growth for the country.

BLGH intends to focus on some core activities which combine with its social contract with9 Ghana and its citizens will help in facilitating a better and inclusive State.

The association, thus, will advance a modern, inclusive and growing economy, and uphold the rules and regulations of the State; and protecting the integrity of state institutions and demonstrating that business is a national asset which is central in addressing poverty, unemployment, economic injustice, and transformation.

● Purpose of the Association

It is Business Leadership Ghana’s purpose of making Ghana an excellent place for business and making businesso excel and thrive for Ghana, and so as to ensure an inclusive, sustainable, and conducive environment for business growth, and as a partner for economic revitalization and inclusive growth creating critical structural reforms for economic development and stability.

● Invitation

Business Leadership Ghana – BLGH will like to invite business leaders (both corporate and individuals) in Ghana to come on board to create a great and common platform for Ghana’s economic development, sustainability and progress.