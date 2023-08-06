The Buzz’ Larbie Leads Boxers At 2023 Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon

The 2023 Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon which took place on Saturday attracted over 150 boxers who registered and participated fully in 21km, 10km and 5km.

The boxers, juveniles, amateurs and professionals who came from various gyms like Fit Square, Attoh Quarshie, Wisdom, Charles Quartey, James Town, Bronx, Black Panthers, Bukom and others came to win as well as take is as a training session or fan and fun moment.

Popular 9 year old boxer, Prince ‘The Buzz’ Larbie placed first in his category and was rewarded with a gold medal. He throws 150 punches in a minute and aspires to be Ghana’s youngest boxing champion. He is a pupil of Kiddie Class Educational Center.

Other boxers spotted were national team, Black Bombers members, Joseph Commey aka Jaguar and Theophilus Allotey.

Samuel Martey who is managed by Ace Power was also on the road and was selected among the fast runners. Also in the race were ace national Middleweight Champion, Prince Okoe Nartey and sensational fashionable Gabriel Coffie.

He told Yours Truly, the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon was very interesting and full of fun and he really enjoyed himself.

He commanded Medivents Consult for the organization which had security very tight and the medical plus media also available to support the worthy course.

Jeffrey Adjei Lopez, 12 years from the Wisdom Boxing Gym said he placed 85th, and was registered, but many could not finish, so he has done well. He praised himself and the organisers.

Other juvenile boxers spotted were Fred Donkor, Philimon Lomotey and Wesley Ayi Bonte.

Yours Truly and Mustapha Nettey, Treasurer of the Ghana Boxing Federation and members of Medivents were very instrumental in encouraging the boxers to be part of the 2023 Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon.

With this eye opener, boxers have promised to take part in other marathons, and want discount for registration.

The Millennium Marathon is also coming up this August in Accra. At stake is a whopping 70,000ghc for winner of the 21km. Registration is 100ghc.