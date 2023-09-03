The candidate I fear most is Kennedy Agyapong – Hassan Ayariga

Mr. Hassan Ayariga, founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), has singled out Kennedy Agyapong as the most formidable among the five selected Presidential aspirants in the New Patriotic Party. (NPP)

According to him, the candidate he fears most among the five is Kennedy Agyapong.

In an interview on Kofi TV, Ayariga stressed Agyapong’s strong appeal, citing his ability to connect with grassroots supporters in a friendly and approachable manner, making him highly accessible to the public. Ayariga also highlighted Agyapong’s potential to bridge divisions within the NPP and even foster unity between the NPP and the NDC.

Additionally, Ayariga expressed concerns about the performances of Alan and Bawumia, especially noting Bawumia’s underwhelming track record in government. Consequently, Ayariga viewed defeating Bawumia as a strategic imperative.

He said it’s worth noting that Kennedy Agyapong’s lack of prior political office experience enhances his attractiveness as a candidate.