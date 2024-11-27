The Centennial Commemoration of Nana Agyeman Prempeh I

…A Historic Journey Between Ghana and Seychelles

A significant event unfolded in the heart of the Indian Ocean on November 11, 2024, at the National Library in Seychelles, a photographic and textile exhibition was launched to commemorate the centennial anniversary of Nana Agyeman Prempeh I, a revered king of the Ashanti Kingdom.

This exhibition was a collaboration between the Manhyia Palace Museum, the Consulate of Seychelles in Ghana, and the National Institute of Heritage, Culture, and Arts of Seychelles.

The opening ceremony was graced by the President of Seychelles, His Excellency Wavel Ramkalawan and the First Lady of Seychelles Linda Ramkalawan.

The exhibition marked the beginning of a deeper cultural exchange, one that resonated with the shared history between Ghana and Seychelles. Nana Agyeman Prempeh I, exiled to Seychelles during colonial rule, left an indelible mark on both lands.

Arrival in Ghana

On the 20th of November 2024, the President of Seychelles, his wife, and their delegation landed at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, aboard Ethiopian Airlines. It was His Excellency’s first visit to Ghana, and the reception at the Presidential Jubilee Lounge was grand. Among those who welcomed the delegation were the Ghana High Commissioner accredited to Seychelles, the Honorary Consul of Seychelles to Ghana, the Dean of the Ambassadorial Corps in Ghana, the Seychelles Ambassador to Ethiopia and Ghana, and Ghana’s Minister of Public Enterprises.

The President’s residence during his stay was the luxurious Kempinski Hotel in Accra. Soon after his arrival, he met with senior-level Anglican clergy, reflecting his unique role as the only serving president in the world who is also a practicing Anglican priest. Following this, he engaged with Seychelles nationals living and working in Ghana, reinforcing connections within the diaspora.

Official Ceremonies and State Visits

On the 21st of November, a guard of honor was held for the President at Jubilee House, Ghana’s presidential palace. The highlight of the day was an official luncheon hosted by the President of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the First Lady. The gathering underscored the warm relations between the two nations and the shared pride in their cultural heritage.

A Historic Visit to Kumasi

On Friday, November 23rd, the President and his delegation journeyed to Kumasi, the cultural capital of Ghana, at the invitation of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene. Upon arrival, they attended a symposium delving into the legacy of Nana Agyeman Prempeh I. Later that evening, the President met with descendants of Prempeh I, fostering a sense of kinship and historical reflection.

Saturday saw a vibrant display of Ashanti culture. A museum tour at the Manhyia Palace offered a glimpse into the rich history of the Ashanti Kingdom. The day continued with a mini durbar, where traditional leaders and performers showcased the cultural grandeur of the Ashanti people. The evening culminated in a gala dinner hosted by the Asantehene, with esteemed guests including the President of Ghana and the Prime Minister of Eswatini.

Climax of the Celebrations

On Sunday, November 24th, the centennial commemoration and the 25th anniversary of the Golden Stool were crowned with a special thanksgiving service. In a historic moment, the President of Seychelles delivered a sermon, uniting the congregation with his spiritual and political leadership.

The day ended with a lunch hosted by His Majesty at the Manhyia Palace.

Closing Visits

On November 25th, the President visited the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the historic house of Nana Agyeman Prempeh I. After a final lunch with His Majesty, the President bid farewell to Kumasi and returned to Accra, where he and his delegation departed for Seychelles.

Reflections on a Momentous Occasion

The centennial commemoration was not merely an event but a bridge connecting the histories and cultures of Ghana and Seychelles. It honored the enduring legacy of Nana Agyeman Prempeh I, celebrated shared heritage, and deepened diplomatic ties. For both nations, this historic journey marked a new chapter of mutual respect, understanding, and collaboration.