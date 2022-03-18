The CEOs Magazine Set To Break Barriers In Communication

The Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Magazine is set to break the barriers in communication when it comes to providing valuable information about the business sector in Ghana and the world at large.

With more focus on Ghanaian businesses, the magazine seeks to provide in-depth information about how CEOs across the country keep thriving, their journey to the top, and challenges as well.

The magazine would also not leave out information about the families of top and up-and-coming successful CEOs.

Plans are currently far advanced to launch the maiden edition of the magazine so the general public is urged to anticipate and expect a new form of getting information about their favorite and yet to be known CEOs.

No information would be left out when it comes to all forms of businesses, ranging from real estate, hospitality, banking, insurance brokers, health, agriculture entrepreneurs, clothing, media and entertainment among several others.

The CEOs Magazine will also keep readers up close with all the prominent and promising entrepreneurs while providing business lovers, the need to be inspired by the stories that would be shared, in order to give information about how an individual could relentlessly start his or her own business.

Executive Director of the CEOs Magazine, Chief Obed Nikoi Djanie in an interview with the media recently assured that the magazine would exercise circumspection in the delivery of news.

Professionalism, he said, would be a hallmark for the CEOs Magazine.

He stated that the magazine would also focus on celebrating the various CEOs in order to make them feel that their efforts in job creation is well appreciated.

“The CEOs magazine will pamper CEOs while inspiring readers and individuals who might have lost their businesses, to keep aspiring and having the hope that with determination and hard work, anything is possible to achieve,” Chief Djanie added.

Chief Djanie is also the Founder of Attachment Ghana Limited (AGL).