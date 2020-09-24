CTIGhana welcomes new TOUGHA Executives and looks forward to working with new leadership towards boosting the tourism industry.

The Chamber for Tourism Industry Ghana welcomes the new Executives of the Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA), and congratulates Ms. Alisa Osei Asamoah on her appointment as President.

Over the weekend, the union inducted Michael Osei Orleans (Vice President), Yvonne Odonkor (General Secretary), Eddo-Sodo Panou Apollo (Organising Secretary), and Tina Ross (Treasurer).

Symbolically transferring power to Ms. Asamoah at the ceremony was TOUGHA’s immediate past president, Mr. Kwesi Eyison, who delivered a solidarity message at the maiden edition of the Africa Digitization Conference OnTourism &Trade(ADCOTT) organised by the Chamber earlier in August.

CTI Ghana bids him farewell and expects to further collaborate with TOUGHA under its new capable leadership.

Welcoming the news, the COO of CTI Ghana, Angela Akua Asante, stated: “We wish to congratulate Madam Alisa Asamoah on her appointment as TOUGHA president.

“TheChamberforTourismIndustryGhanahasgreatplanstohelpboostdomestictourismwith the assistance of tour operators in the country.

“Mrs.Asamoah’sappointmentcomesattherighttimeandIpersonallylookforwardtoworking closely with TOUGHA from today onward.” About the Chamber for Tourism Industry Ghana (CTI Ghana) The Chamber for Tourism Industry Ghana is a Ghanaian registered company operating in the tourism environment.

CTI Ghana’s aim is to provide leadership and serve as a voice for the industry. Our activities also include –but are not limited to –the provision of strong research, advocacy collaborations, empowerment, international partnership, and trainings.

The Chamber was established to help industry players build a high quality, sustainable, and eco-friendly Tourism Environment across all regions in Ghana.