The Chaos and Triumph of a Football Agent’s Life: Inside the World of Mike Makaab

The life of a football agent is often glamorized, but for Mike Makaab, one of South Africa’s most renowned FIFA-licensed agents, it’s a whirlwind of chaos, pressure, and occasional triumph.

As the CEO of Prosport International, Makaab has spent over two decades navigating the unpredictable world of football transfers, contract negotiations, and career management. His recent experiences during the January transfer window offer a glimpse into the high-stakes reality of his profession.

“It’s continuous chaos, interrupted by moments of insane success,” Makaab chuckles, summarizing the essence of his job. While the January transfer window is typically quieter than its mid-year counterpart, Makaab and his team were far from idle. They successfully negotiated several key moves, including Luvuyo Phewa’s transfer from Mamelodi Sundowns to Durban City, a club with ambitions of PSL promotion. They also facilitated South African U-20 captain Patrick Autata’s move to Cape Town City and secured coach Owen da Gama’s appointment at Magesi FC.

Despite the relatively subdued activity, the stress levels remain sky-high. “If stress were measured on a scale of 0 to 100 in terms of chaos, I’d say it’s a solid 100,” Makaab admits. The complexity of negotiations, involving multiple parties such as buying and selling clubs, players, and their representatives, adds layers of difficulty. “It’s what makes the business both exhilarating and unpredictable,” he says.

Makaab’s career is a testament to his resilience and expertise. As South Africa’s first FIFA-licensed agent, he has orchestrated some of the country’s most significant transfers. One standout moment was Siyabonga Nomvethe’s move from Kaizer Chiefs to Udinese in Serie A. “He was my first client, and 26 years later, we’re still working together,” Makaab recalls. Another highlight was Mbulelo “OJ” Mabizela’s direct transition from Orlando Pirates to Tottenham Hotspur’s starting lineup at just 22 years old.

However, not every deal is straightforward. Makaab cites Lebohang Mokoena’s transfer from Orlando Pirates to Mamelodi Sundowns as one of his toughest negotiations. “It was the first time a contracted player moved directly between the two clubs,” he explains. “Negotiating that deal from our Greek office meant countless late-night calls with Dr. Irvin Khoza and Dr. Patrice Motsepe. Ultimately, it was their professionalism that made it possible.”

Today, Prosport International represents around 120 footballers globally, including emerging African talents like Ousmane Diomande (Sporting Lisbon), Ousmane Diao (FC Midtjylland), and Shandre Campbell (Club Brugge). Makaab’s son, Michael, also a FIFA-licensed agent, oversees the company’s global operations.

Makaab’s role extends beyond transfers and contracts. He provides holistic career management, guiding players through financial planning, sponsorship deals, and long-term career strategies. “It’s about ensuring they reach their full potential while preparing for life after football,” he explains.

For aspiring agents, Makaab offers sage advice: “Ask yourself why you want to do this. If it’s just for the money, you’ll likely be disappointed. But if your goal is to improve the lives of those you represent, and you’re prepared to face setbacks and develop resilience, this industry can be immensely rewarding.”

Reflecting on his journey, Makaab credits his success to the trust of club owners, players, and the unwavering support of his wife, Charmaine, who has been by his side for 50 years. While football is his passion, Makaab finds balance in his faith, family, and a lifelong love for music. “I’ve been playing the guitar and singing since I was seven—it’s my way of finding peace in a chaotic world,” he shares.

Mike Makaab’s story is one of dedication, perseverance, and a deep love for the beautiful game. In a profession often shrouded in glamour and controversy, he stands out as a pioneer who has shaped the careers of countless players while staying true to his values.