The choice of NDC running mate will be based on several factors – Sinare

With the successful conduct of the presidential primary of the opposition National Democratic Congress that produced former President John Dramani Mahama as the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election, political horse-trading has begun in the party from all the geopolitical zones over who will be his running mate for the 2024 general elections.

While some big guns of the party seem to have positioned themselves for the vacant running mate slot, new political considerations, however, seem to be favoring the former chief of staff of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Mr. Julius Debrah, for the simple reason that he has worked closely with the past flagbearers of the party.

This development has resulted in chaos within the party’s rank and file.

Although Mr. Debrah has distanced himself from the call to be the party’s running mate for the 2024 general election, some sections of the party’s membership disagree with Mr. Debrah on the matter.

Following the social media unrest within the party, the former National Vice Chairman of the opposition NDC, H.E. Alhaji Said Sinare, has called on the membership of the party to be circumspect, decorous, democratic, and speak in accordance with the fundamental principles and values of the NDC in their quest for their candidates to be the party’s running mate.

In a press release intercepted by the media, Mr. Sinare was quoted as having warned sternly the party’s youths not to get involved in activities that would divulge the 2024 victory of his opposition NDC.

Comrades, accept my fraternal greetings.

Fellow Akantamasonians, our candidate and the presumptive president of our country, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, is locked in discussions with the party hierarchy and other stakeholders about the choice of our party’s running mate for the crucial 2024 General election, an exercise that many political pundits say has a great role to play in the party winning the presidential elections next year.

Although many of you will believe the name of our running mate is in the pocketbook of our Presidential candidate, I want to call on the rank and file of our party to be circumspect, decorous, democratic, and speak in accordance with the fundamental principles and values of our dear NDC in our public utterances as the party, together with our presumptive president, unveils the running mate of our party that will fly the party’s flag along with President John Dramani Mahama at the appropriate time.

The founder of Zongo for NDC, who combed the length and breadth of the country and spent his energy and resources just to ensure President Mahama garnered the needed and expected Muslim votes in the 2020 general election, indicated that, I want to inform you that, due to the dynamics of the 2024 elections, it is obvious that the choice of our running mate will be rough and tedious based on several factors, and we must prepare our hearts to accept the same after the announcement to rescue the suffering Ghanaians.

The party’s Zongo president stressed that, I want to warn that the various caucuses in the party that are reportedly behind the push for names as likely preferred choices should do that without any emotional attachment so that in the unlikely event that their candidates are rejected, they can still work with the party for our resounding victory come 2024.

He continued to add that, I don’t wish to argue against your assertions that many of the predicted candidates have proven themselves worthy of being designated as our party’s running mate, but let’s not forget that the position has been designed to be held by only one individual.

Without any iota of doubt, President Mahama is the most influential politician; his mentoring of top politicians is legendary, and his national acceptance is no doubt a non-negotiable fact that can steer our party to victory come the 2024 election, he said.

I want to insist that our candidate, with his wealth of political experience, connections, exposure, and love for our country, will not only match the sorry, disappointed, and heartless NPP to the opposition but will defeat any other candidate in the 2024 general elections if we are united, the former Ambassador stated.

Irrespective of everything, we must put the NDC first because our John the Rescuer is a candidate with national acceptability who will consolidate his legacies for a one-touch victory.

Advising the party’s base against the use of vulgar words against each other, the vociferous politician and the light-skinned Rawlings look-alike politician, Alhaji Sinare, stated that, To my dear youths criticizing each other on our social media platforms, I want to use this platform to appeal to you to divert this energy into exposing this questionable NPP government to our dear farmers, teachers, nurses, drivers, students, trainees, and countrymen and women, because we are suffering from the weak fundamentals of our economy, have again reminded the people of our country that you don’t judge a book by its cover. May the greatest Allah take charge of this step too!