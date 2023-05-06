The Church of Pentecost Is Testimony of What God Can Do – Anglican Bishop

The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana, the Most Rev. Dr. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, has described The Church of Pentecost as a testimony of what God can do, following the giant strides the Church has made over the years as a global church in terms of soul winning, church planting, among others.

“My experience of The Church of Pentecost is that the Church is a testimony of what God can do; breaking barriers when people say ’No,’ God says, ‘Yes’ because with God, all things are possible and I believe that is your testimony,” he said.

He encouraged the Church to maximize its efforts in advancing the Kingdom business.

“I want to encourage you to keep it up and to reposition yourself to take cognizance of it.”

Rev. Dr. Cyril Kobina said this while delivering fraternal greetings on behalf of the Anglican Church of Ghana at the opening ceremony of the 46th Session of the General Council Meetings at the Pentecost Convention Centre (PCC) at Gomoa Fetteh on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

He expressed delight in the remarkable feat accomplished by The Church of Pentecost, which according to him, is worthy of emulation.

“We are learning lessons from you – lessons of taking church planting seriously; lessons of taking evangelism seriously; and lessons of not being complacent,” he noted.

The Most Rev. Dr. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith also called on all churches to unite and be the voice for the voiceless.