The Clergy Nominates The Famous Apostle Francis Amoako Attah To Pray For Bawumia

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was honoured to receive a powerful prayer from the Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, as he continues his campaigns towards the coming elections in December this year.

The SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said a prayer for Dr Bawumia when the later met the Clergy during his tour of the Greater Accra Region yesterday, June 4, 2024.

After his interactions with members of the Clergy where he emphasised the importance of the National Cathedral project for Ghana, and stressed the need for the church to unite and engage with the government to explore ways to secure private resources to complete the project, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah was called by members of the Clergy in that meeting to offer prayer for Bawumia.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah who was introduced by his colleague Ministers of the Gospel as “One of the famous men of God in the country” took the gathering into another realm, lifting the gathering up in divine atmosphere as he led the prayers for the Vice President and the country Ghana.

It is however not surprising that Apostle Francis Amoako Attah was referred to, or introduced as One of the “famous” men of God in the country.

This accolades many people believe was recognition of the great works he is doing in the vine yard of the Lord, winning souls for Christ and drawing many people to God trough his teachings and undiluted Word of God.

Apart from his messages as a man of God, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has become a household name in the mouth of believers for the accuracy in his prophesies, and his messages of the African Gospel.

Both local and international, he receives that recognition as a powerful servant of God, who God is using to spread the Word and save souls.