The Climate Tech Changemakers Driving Positive Growth and Resilience Across Africa

The Africa Tech Summit Podcast proudly introduces its new Climate, Tech & Sustainability series, featuring influential voices and innovative solutions driving climate-positive growth in Africa.

The series features insights from Mercy Corp Ventures, Acumen Resilient Agriculture Fund, KOKO Networks, Roam, Octavia Carbon, Gridless, Kubik Inc, Easy Solar and ARNERGY, with a related research report to be released in the run-up to the Africa Climate Tech & Investment Summit taking place on February 14th and 15th, 2024.

The podcast series, supported by Mercy Corps Ventures and Peercarbon, in partnership with SixthD, delves into the realms of renewables, agriculture, e-mobility, climate finance, and investing, presenting insights from prominent changemakers and investors shaping Africa’s sustainable future.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA)/Africa Climate Policy Centre (ACPC) 2022 report shows that the loss and damage costs in Africa due to climate change are projected to range between US$ 290bn (in a 2° C warming scenario) and US$ 440bn (in a 4° C warming scenario).

Andrew Fassnidge, Director of Africa Tech Summit shared: “Africa is already feeling the effects of climate change and is forecasted to suffer more than any other global region. The continent, however, also possesses an abundance of entrepreneurs, investors, and critical thinkers who are driving change, which this podcast series and the upcoming Africa Climate Tech & Investment Summit 2024 aims to highlight.”

Boko Inyundo, host of the “Climate, Tech & Sustainability” series, and Founder of The Sixth D, says: “What becomes evident in these inspiring conversations is that Africa is witnessing the acceleration of another significant era of transition, one similar, in many ways, to the progressive influence mobile money has had on the continent this past few decades, with today’s tectonic transformation set to propel climate-positive growth In Africa as well as play an instrumental role in the decarbonisation of the global economy.”

The episodes will air weekly, kickstarting during COP 28, until the Africa Climate Tech & Investment Summit, part of the sixth Africa Tech Summit Nairobi, connecting over 1000 leading tech ventures, investors and international stakeholders to drive business and investment across the continent in the climate tech space.