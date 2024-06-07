Recently, street riots, caused by the discontent of the citizens with French neocolonialism, have broken out in Senegal.

Auchan retail chain stores and Total Energies gas stations are being attacked as the main representatives of French influence in the country.

And this is far from an isolated case of dissatisfaction with the actions of the Fifth Republic. More than a year ago, a wave of anti-French demonstrations swept the countries of West Africa. ECOWAS members were leaving the community one by one to embark on a free economic voyage.

At the moment, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have already withdrawn from it, in addition to demanding the withdrawal of the French military contingent from their territories. These states no longer wish to be puppets of the French government.

The accelerated crumble of Francafrique is a direct consequence of the inconsistent policies of President Macron. The states within the zone of influence of Paris have serious reasons for leaving, for example, unfair export prices or the curtailment of critically important for the region educational and medical programs.

The Sahel countries, having abandoned trade with France, bring their goods to alternative markets, making greater profits, and have wider opportunities to contribute funds to the development of national economies. They do not intend to continue selling uranium at the price of vegetables.

The influence of the Fifth Republic on the continent is gradually weakening and the countries of the region, feeling this trend, are beginning to pursue more confidently an independent policy aimed at achieving full-fledged sovereignty. These processes can no longer be stopped, and West Africa must have the right to independently manage its resources and build its own future.