The Concept Of Excellence Customer Service In Primary Health Care Division

As we all know primary health care delivery seeks to diagnose and treat common health conditions within their area of expertise.

They can also assess the urgency of your medical problems and direct you to the best place for care. They may also be able to provide referrals to other medical specialist if required. It is therefore very important to exhibit absolute professionalism and excellent customer relationship good customer relationship as the foundation of care to empower everyone /individual within the hospital environment.

Thus every individual staff is to be trained to value clients who are patients or their guardian or just care takers who are also on lookers to prevent them from going elsewhere because of poor customer satisfaction.

Customer service representatives should be up and doing to ensure that all staffs are working up to make a patients experience empathetic with their dealings with patients and other colleagues during ward rounds it is very important not to transfer stress or family issues from home to their prospective departments but rather a very receptive and cordial relationships of understanding that patients become mentally disturbed and that escalate into a conflict and create poor interaction that sends a wrong signal to the whole facility whoever a good customer service will rather de- escalate a conflict by creating a more conducive environment for healing with your company.

As we may already know not only by actions but words are very powerful and therefore very important that we use positive words especially in very stressful atmoshpere to keep patient calm and reassured that we are collaborating to help in the very best way we can right from the reception to the physicians and other paramedics.

It is with keen observation and interest in human relationship and patient care that I can’t help but to commend on a lovely personality from Holy family hospital in Techiman , Apart from other very strong personalities and great Leaders the Hospitable and firm Boss Dr. Ernest Ameyaw whose medical director with a specialty in Obstetrics and Gynecology who is ever ready to have me introduced to the hospital as a new medical journalist and the beauty with brains Dr. Jacqueline Asibey Pediatrician specialist in charge of clinical training , smart and pretty Dr. Adjoa Ainooson another pediatric specialist who has taught passionately and the vibrant Dr. Tobias Ninnang , Dr. Philip Agyemang and Dr. stone(Dr. Frank Akpe) who has made some of us develop the interest in emergency medicine with his quick responsive antiques ,not Forgetting the Rev. father Isaac Osei- Bonsu who has been seen with people at the Public health block giving hope to those with RVI and people who are usually stigmatized rather with smiles leaving the department which is an indicator that they have understood that they can live long and productive lives if only they take extra care of themselves.

The fact is that so many people including Physician Assistants and nurses who I came across during long rotations, I appreciate them for being very receptive and have equally touch my life so much.

we pride ourselves with providing excellent patient care delivery coupled with a passion to train interns and other paramedics to avoid any medical negligence at the facility.

Auntie Maggi has been a mental health advocate at the OPD her contagious smile and persuasive tone does brings comfort to all who by the facility. when she first introduced me to Mr. Christopher Akanbobnaab the hospital administrator, i was marveled by his dedication to duty and staff under his care so much that i was motivated.

Mr. Akanbobnaab discovered my interest in public health and immediately connected me to a clinical psychiatric nurse named Margaret Korang. she added me to team for outreach Programmes after reading through my script as a holistic approach to promoting good health which encompasses the mind, body (nutrition, exercise and environment) including physiological factors.

As a care giver with a Bachelor of science in community medicine I never really gave public health care a though but in time i developed so much interest in it because it takes health care to the door steps of the people.

One principle of medicine says a doctor as a teacher plainly explained as doctors are responsible for educating the masses on both preventive medicine.

The Other principle has to do with identifying and treating the root cause whilst the third principle focuses on the healing power of nature and how to apply it in our everyday lives.

it is based on these principles that patients are are able to make informed choices on preventive medicine and also seek professional help from accredited facilities.

it is on these basis i joined the medical journalism course to enable me bring to the fore useful medical news that we may be lacking. Because of the information gap that exist in the industry it has become more important for journalist to have indept knowledge in medical terminologies, principles and reporting styles to enhance their writing skills.

The training was also aimed at equipping the Journalist with ethics of the profession that is thought through medical law. The need for medical journalist to report on cases and disease outbreaks and avail themselves in health promotion center’s. It is the duty of medical journalist to encourage and applaud the efforts of medics and medical personal who have gone out of their way to do more for the medical profession to thrive.

As most banks and organization are keen on setting standards, it has become imperative for health facilities to develop excellent customer relations.

Dr. Kenneth Adabre has earned recognition in this area for himself over the years because of his experience on the Job, patience prefer him because of his level of experience on the job and the results they patients get after encountering him.

Is therefore very encouraging to see the special attention giving to customer week celebrations and the fact that we still get complaints from public on the reception of nurses and doctors which sends patients and the public going to private hospitals for attention.

Community outreach Programmes, visits and follow ups are gradually impacting lives as it fills in the absences clinicians and other paramedics this has resulted in uplifting the image of Holy family Hospital to a referral facility in the Bono East Region

It has become very important to take health care delivery to the doorsteps by organizing outreaches often especially, during health awareness such as breast cancer month, Jaundice ,Prostrate cancer, cervical cancer, Stroke ,hypertension diabetes month awareness day awareness. More lives can be saved through massive education and screening.

I am particularly happy to know that recently the Holy family is making great efforts to improve in standards of the hospital. thank you to the Education and screening. My initial inspiration for this article is to acknowledge vibrant personalities like Auntie Margret and others.

I will also like to acknowledge the first African University, Nyarkotey University College where holistic medicine is practiced.

My appreciation also goes to the Ghana Institute of Journalism for the training received, we hope the number of medical journalist in the country will continue to increase after the first 50 graduates from Nyarkotey and about 20 from KNUST last month.

Is is prudent for medical journalists to identify health issues in the communities and report to stakeholders and all benevolent organisations to help improve health delivery in Ghana.

