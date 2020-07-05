Nana Owusu-Yeboa, the Oti Regional Minister, has urged the people in the region to go out to the centres to register and vote in the December poll.

He said the Constitution guarantees the civic right of every citizen to register and to participate in elections.

However, only the citizens who met the legitimate qualification measures would be accepted and asked the people to be vigilant against intruders.

Nana Owusu-Yeboa said this when he visited some registration centres in the first phase of the voter registration exercise to ascertain the successes and challenges of the compilation process.

The Minister was on the tour with Mr Patrick Jilima Chartey, Municipal Chief Executive for Krachi East and Madam Comfort Attaa Akua, District Chief Executive of Biakoye.

In all, the Regional Minister toured a total of eleven registration centres in the Krachi East constituency.

At the Dambai Roman Catholic and ARS 1 and 2 centres, about 4,168 people had registered and issued with the voter ID cards since the inception of the exercise, while in the Biakoye District 2,608 were registered and given new voter ID cards from two centres.

Nana Owusu- Yeboa was glad about the progress of the registration exercise and urged the people in the region to cooperate with the Electoral Commission (EC) and to also follow the safety protocols to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

At the centres visited, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) saw Veronica buckets with water for handwashing, thermometer guns to check the temperature of registrants, and hand sanitizers.

The people at the centres were all in face masks in strict adherence to the social distancing protocols.

The Electoral Commission (EC) officials told the Regional Minister that the majority of the registrants came with their Ghana card or Passport and some without these documents had two people already issued with the new Voter cards to guarantee for them.

