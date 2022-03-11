The Course Of Development Lies In The Hands Of Women

Ms Maribel Okine, the Western Regional Director of the Department of Gender has said incorporating women’s perspectives in mitigating climate and environmental sustainability was critical to achieve sustainability.

She advanced that studies have increasingly recognized women as more vulnerable to climate change impacts aside inequalities in access to education, control and access to land, technology, decision making, financial and other productive resources.

Ms Okine said it was for these reasons that the State apparatus had strengthened gender legal and policy framework to establish a strong foundation for the advancement of women and girls,

“The national gender policy has increased commitment and allocation of resources to consolidate gender parity.”

The Regional Director who was speaking with the Ghana News Agency to mark the Regional Celebration of the International Women’s Day under the theme, “Gender Equality for a Sustainable Tomorrow “, stressed the need to break the existing biases that were hampering the full participation, recognition and acceptance of women to grow society.

She also noted that addressing the effects of climate change, food security, healthcare and issues of biodiversity were central to the progress of women and the larger society.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah said women epitomized beauty, strong and brave emotion and serve as role models, leaders and that they should be celebrated for making the world a unique place to live in.

To him, the role in development efforts by women cannot be overlooked, adding that there was ample evidence based on numerous studies that investing in women was the most effective way to lift up communities, companies, and even countries.

“Countries with more gender equality have better economic growth, Companies with more women leaders perform better. Peace agreements that include women are more durable. Parliaments with more women enact more legislation on key social issues such as health, education, anti-discrimination and child support. The evidence is clear that equality for women means progress for all, “he noted.

The Minister added that, “while the country takes steps to pass the affirmative action bill, that should not deter women from striving for higher heights and excellence …be the woman that Proverbs 31 talks about, set your mind on something and go all out to achieve it.”