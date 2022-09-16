The Creators Of Colour Launches Online Pitch Competition

CTMG will launch its “Creators of Colour Online Pitch Competition ‘ September 19, 2022, on CaribbeanTales and Creators of Colour websites. After months of work by our Training division, the highly anticipated competition is here & runs until voting ends midnight, September 30th.

The winner will be announced on social media and the CaribbeanTales and Creators of Color websites, October 4th.

Creators of Colour Incubator (13th edition) presents to you projects by BIPOC filmmakers from the CaribbeanTales Black Incubator, Studio Access Project and the CineFam Limitless Incubator for women and non-binary creators. These 9 month-long training programs created a vehicle & funding for BIPOC creators to hone and package their projects, creating proofs of concept, making them market ready.

And now the results! For over 20 years, CaribbeanTales Media Group, founded by award winning Filmmaker & Academy Member Frances-Anne Soloman has set out to provide an ecosystem of screen-based activities that would serve BIPOC audiences. With activities ranging from creation, training, production, festivals to distribution. The program Enriches, promotes, and monetizes culturally diverse film and television content for wide audiences. CTMG has welcomed hundreds of filmmakers from Canada and around the world.

CTMG sincerely acknowledges and thanks our Funders: Telefilm Canada, the Canada Media Fund, the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, and Sponsors: Panavision, Mongrel Media, WIFT, Trinity Square Video, Hall Webber, Grande Camera, Edwards Creative Law, Charles Street Video, EQ and Astrolab Studios.

OUR FINAL PARTICIPANTS:

Muniyra Douglas – “SANDUKU”

Theodore Mullings – ‘MR. LONELY”

Kirsty Plange & Daisy Komujuni – “OAKWOOD”

Fenella Bruce – “BACKBONE”

Kristen Lambie – “FEVER STREET”

Karl Hutchinson & Andy Marshall – DECISIONS, DECISIONS, DECISIONS!

Ana De Lara – “ON THE WINGS OF SORROW”

Nauzanin Knight – “NOTES ON BEING UN-POPULAR”

Asis Sethi – “SLAM DUNK, SEHAJ!”

Damali Kai Little-White – “SOLSTICE STORIES”

Iyore Edegbe – “DIASPORA”

Dorothy A. Atabong – “ZENZILE’S JOURNEY”

Aeyliya Husain – “REFRAMED”

David Cropper – “THE KIDS FROM QUEENS”

Gordon Culley – “A SPY STORY”

Melanee Murray – “FINDING MOTHER”

Good luck to all our contestants!

