Mr Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, has asked Ghanaians to critically analyze the manifestoes and promises of the various political parties contesting the December elections.

“We should weigh the promises vis-à-vis the track records of the various parties as pertained to areas such as education, health and economic management,” he said.

According to the Minister, Ghanaians should judge the parties based on achievements and decide which one to vote for.

“If you have a leader of a party, who once promised to implement a one-time premium regarding payment of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), but failed to do so under the eight-year rule of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) then how credible is that person in seeking the mandate of voters?” he quizzed.

“Again, how can we entrust the destiny of the people in the hands of a leader who for many years has doubted the successful implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) Programme?

“Additionally, how can we repose our confidence in a leader whose track record on corruption and economic management under the NDC-led government is nothing to write home about?” Mr Oppong-Nkrumah asked.

The Minister, in a media briefing in Kumasi, said the NDC’s mismanagement of the economy compelled Ghana to seek financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying the nation was not yet ready for another setback.

Doing a comparative analysis of the contesting parties, he said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) had proved beyond all reasonable doubt that, “it is a party that could be trusted to deliver when given the nod.”

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah pointed out that the implementation of pro-poor policies such as the ‘Free SHS’ and ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ programmes, under the Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration, signified the good intentions of the government.

The citizenry, he said, should, therefore, retain the ruling NPP in the December elections for good management of the economy, to bring prosperity to the people.