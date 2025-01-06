The Dangerous Mindset Behind Afenyo-Markin’s Warning to NDC MPs

In Ghana’s political landscape, a troubling mindset has long persisted — the belief that public office is a reward rather than a responsibility.

This mentality, prevalent across party lines, was vividly demonstrated by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader in the outgoing 8th Parliament, during his farewell speech on January 6, 2025.

His comments about John Dramani Mahama’s promise to reduce the size of government and appoint only 60 ministers epitomize this dangerous perception, one that sees political office not as a duty to the people but as a personal prize.

Afenyo-Markin, who has retained his seat and is expected to continue as the leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Parliament, warned that many National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) would find themselves disappointed by Mahama’s commitment to a leaner government.

He argued that with 16 regional ministers already appointed, only 44 ministerial spots would remain, setting the stage for intense competition within the NDC. This would be exacerbated, he suggested, by non-MPs within the party also vying for board positions, making the pursuit of power even more heated.

On the surface, these comments may seem like standard political posturing, a bit of rhetorical sparring in the halls of Parliament. But beneath the surface, Afenyo-Markin’s warning reveals a much deeper issue within Ghana’s political culture.

His words indicate that for many in the NPP, the real reason to enter politics is to secure a ministerial appointment, rather than to serve the people or perform legislative duties. This view distorts the true function of Parliament — to represent citizens, hold the executive accountable, and craft laws that improve the nation.

Afenyo-Markin’s emphasis on ministerial positions as a reward for political loyalty exposes the disturbing priorities of Ghana’s political elite.

It reflects a system where the roles of MPs are seen less as positions of service and more as stepping stones to cushy government appointments. The focus is not on governance or addressing the pressing needs of the people but on rewarding party loyalists and supporters.

This practice of turning politics into a patronage system is not new in Ghana. Under the Akufo-Addo administration, the executive grew bloated with over 110 ministers and deputies, drawing widespread criticism.

Ministries were not necessarily carved out of necessity but as a means to accommodate party loyalists and placate various factions within the NPP. The rewards came in the form of ministerial posts, board appointments, and other perks — funded, of course, by the taxpayers.

The result? A government that was ineffective, inefficient, and mired in scandals. A government that failed to deliver on its promises, especially when it came to economic management, and was ultimately punished at the polls.

This approach to governance — one focused on political appeasement rather than meaningful public service — directly contributed to the disillusionment of the electorate. They saw politics being used as a vehicle for personal enrichment rather than a tool for improving their lives.

In contrast, Mahama’s promise to run a lean government should be seen as a rejection of this culture of patronage. The goal of a smaller, more efficient executive is not to deprive politicians of positions, but to restore public office to its rightful purpose: service.

Mahama’s commitment to reducing the size of government is a clear recognition that the days of bloated cabinets, excessive ministerial posts, and political handouts must end.

However, implementing this vision will not be easy. Mahama and the NDC will face significant internal pressure, with many MPs and party loyalists expecting to be rewarded with ministerial positions or other lucrative appointments.

This is where Mahama has the opportunity to chart a new course — one that prioritizes competence, merit, and the public good over political loyalty.

In rejecting the NPP’s patronage-driven approach, Mahama has the chance to show that public office is not about rewarding party supporters but about delivering results for the people. He can set a new standard for governance, one that focuses on merit, efficiency, and accountability.

By refusing to bow to internal pressures, Mahama can prove that the role of an MP is not to secure personal gain but to serve the electorate.

Afenyo-Markin’s warning, while intended to expose potential cracks in the NDC’s ranks, in fact reflects the very mindset that has plagued Ghana’s political system for far too long.

His belief that competition for ministerial positions will lead to infighting within the NDC is a projection of his own party’s failings. It is a product of the NPP’s focus on patronage and appeasement, which ultimately undermined the very principles of good governance.

The NDC must reject this model. Parliamentarians must stop viewing their roles as a stepping stone to a ministerial portfolio.

They must focus on their legislative duties — representing their constituents, holding the executive accountable, and crafting policies that benefit the people. The electorate has made it clear that they are tired of the politics of self-interest and patronage. They want a government that serves the people, not the politicians.

In the face of Afenyo-Markin’s remarks, the NDC has a choice. It can either follow the path of political expediency and reward loyalists with positions at the public’s expense, or it can redefine what it means to be a public servant. By prioritizing the needs of Ghanaians over party politics, Mahama and the NDC can prove that public office is a responsibility, not a reward.

The path ahead for the NDC will not be without challenges. There will be resistance, both from within the party and from external forces. But if the NDC can stay true to its mandate, if it can resist the temptations of patronage and remain focused on service, it will show that politics in Ghana can be about the people — not the politicians.

Ultimately, Afenyo-Markin’s words offer the NDC a challenge: to prove that governance can be about service, about accountability, and about delivering results for the people. If they can rise to this challenge, they can break the cycle of patronage politics that has held Ghana back for so long and restore faith in the country’s democracy.