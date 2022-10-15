The day of the girl child marked in Tema

The Tema West Municipal Assembly has joined the global community to mark the 2022 International Day of the Girl Child, with a call to promote gender equality and equity.

Ms Anna Naa Adukwei Addo, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, called for the mobilisation of resources to promote the girl-child’s empowerment for the fulfilment of their human rights.

“We all have a responsibility to act positively now to protect the right of the girl child towards a future devoid of inequality and imbalance in the society,” Ms Addo stated at a ceremony organized by the assembly to observe the day at Sakumono, a suburb of Tema.

She explained that the relevance of such an internationally dedicated event was put a spotlight on issues confronting the girl-child in a holistic manner for action.

She said: “As leaders – political, religious, and traditional, we must ensure that women and men, girls and boys enjoy equal rights, resources, opportunities and protections.”

The Tema West Municipal Chief Executive said the assembly was committed to promoting, improving, and enhancing girl child education.

She, therefore, entreated all stakeholders to do more in building a formidable society that does not marginalize the role of women and the girl child in development.

“The Tema West Municipal Assembly would support a just course related to the girl child and would not relent on committing resources to the drive that defines equality,” she added.

Mr Isaac Mensah, Tema West Municipal Educational Director also said it is time to celebrate and reflect on the social, political, and cultural achievements of women.

He called for increased action to achieve gender equality in all areas of society from the homes to the global stage adding that “women are making great strides to advanced gender equality.”