The debut single from Efia Odo is trending on social media

As an artist, socialite Efia Odo is popular this year. The social media influencer debuted her first song on January 1.
Efia stakes her claim as Ghana’s “baddest” girl in the trap-inspired song titled “Getting to the Bag.”
This is not typical of what Efia Odo does. She achieved fame and employment as an actress as a result of her appearance in the Heels and Sneakers TV series by Yvonne Nelson.
Since then, she has gained notoriety for being a video vixen among other things. The new song and career reinvention of Efia Odo have surprised social media.
The song has gained popularity, although reviews of it have been conflicting.
