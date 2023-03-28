The dignity we give to women is actually the dignity we give to humanity – Nana Kobena Nketsia V

Nana Kobena Nketsia V, an astute Historian and Paramount Chief of Essikado traditional area, says the dignity society gives to womanhood, it is the same society would experience.

He said women, comparable to the mother hen holds a lot of good deeds towards humanity in terms of values, nurturing and preserving the sanctity of the human being and must be given the needed recognition, acceptance and full support to contribute meaningfully to the development of every society.

Nana Kobena Nketsia V told the Ghana News Agency, in an interview, that attributes such as protecting, caring and teaching as exemplified by the Mother Hen is same with womanhood in all its entirety.

“It’s about time Ghana and Mother Africa rise up and recognize these facts and give women more chance to contribute to societal growth and development.”

He narrated; “Hens are one of the most common birds we see every day on earth and are significant for their mother nature hence, “mother hen.”

The Paramount Chief said the Hen always protected her chicks from external forces and teach them good survival skills and advised leaders to also pick up such traits in leadership to save the society from “collapse.”

He explained that society stood to gain very much should women be empowered to become more and more assertive leaders…”of course ingrained vices in our body politics may also be minimized and winner takes all may not have a place as women were always ready and willing to give.”

The Revered Chief noted that women represented vessels of procreation without which the human race would be extinct.

To him, statutory dates to recognize women must be affirmed with right commitment of the men in giving women the strong backing and footing to operate.

On marriage and development, the astute traditional ruler noted the need to build the institution on values that transcended generation, adding “Our desire should be on worth and values as Africans.”

He called for the strengthening of family bonds as Africans and position ourselves for real development as envisaged by gallant men and women who fought for the liberation of the continent.

“We really need to avoid the going down syndrome and rise as Africans.”