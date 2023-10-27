The DL Entertainment Show with DJ Hitman

Exciting news! DL 106.9 FM; the Home of Legends, Home of Great Music, is thrilled to announce a brand-new addition to our programming that will make your Sunday nights full of fun!

Presenting the “DL Entertainment Show,” a three-hour extravaganza filled with great music, insightful entertainment news discussions, and reviews hosted by DJ Hitman, and produced by the talented DerrickManny EveryWhere.

Every Sunday, from 6 PM to 9 PM, we’ve got your evenings sorted with entertainment gossip, engaging discussions, celebrity interviews, and of course great music! If you are a lover of entertainment news, gossip, and music reviews, then “DL Entertainment Show” is your place to be.

DJ Hitman: DJ Hitman serves as the distinguished moderator of the program. The experienced broadcaster, who also hosts the “Awosoo” show on weekdays, is there to ask the panellists and celebrities thought-provoking questions while sharing his insights on issues. With DJ Hitman, your Sunday nights got much better!

DerrickManny EveryWhere: As the show’s producer, DerrickManny EveryWhere brings a wealth of experience in the entertainment industry. He ensures that the program runs smoothly and that the content is top-notch.

Segments that Will Keep You Hooked:

DL Top 10 Countdown: Stay updated on the latest chart-toppers in Accra and across all the regions discovering new tunes in Ghana and Africa.

Discovery Artist of the Week:

Join us in celebrating emerging talent as we feature a promising artist every week. It’s your chance to be the first to know the next big thing.

Konkonsa Mmre: Delve into the world of entertainment gossip, scandals, and juicy stories from the industry with our Konkonsa Mmre segment. Get ready for some real nkokonsa!

Guest Interview: We bring in celebrities, musicians, actors, influencers and all-round entertainers for candid interviews. Get a peek into their lives, experiences, and aspirations.

Panel Discussion: Our esteemed panellists, including Nana Ama Fosua (Her Excellency), DJ Crek, DerrickManny, and Amandzeba Philip Smyth, will engage in lively discussions about various entertainment news, gossip and trending stories in Ghana. Expect insights, brilliant debates, and humour.

Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of the “DL Entertainment Show” community. We invite you to join us this Sunday at 6 PM and every subsequent Sunday for an unforgettable experience. Get ready for great music, exciting interviews, and in-depth discussions about all things entertainment.

Tune in to DL 106.9 FM and let the “DL Entertainment Show” be your destination for the best in entertainment, lifestyle and culture every Sunday evening.