The Dotty Show On Apple Music To Air A Visionary Women Special

Apple Music 1’s ‘The Dotty Show’ features Dotty interviewing the artists lighting up Apple Music with the biggest tracks across hip-hop, Afrobeats, pop, Amapiano, and everything in between, from across the globe.

On the last Wednesday of each month, she hosts a special feature on her Worldwide Wednesdays show dedicated to the hottest sounds from around Africa.

“It’s impossible to celebrate the global impact of Black music without spotlighting the abundant sounds coming out of the African continent,” said Dotty, Apple Music 1 host and Lead Cultural Curator, Black Music, UK. “Our monthly playlist specials allow us to dedicate time to what is, to me, the most exciting and innovative music market in the world right now.”

This month’s episode is dedicated to Apple Music’s ongoing Visionary Women campaign in South Africa, celebrating Women’s Month, and features Uncle Waffles, Nkosozana Daughter, DJ Zinhle and Sio, as well as two exclusive DJ mixes created by DJ Zinhle and Sio, alongside the hottest new tracks from the hottest female artists in Mzansi.

Cover Stars Shine

Eswatini-born DJ and producer, Uncle Waffles (Isgubhu Cover Star), and Kwa-Zulu Natal-born singer-songwriter Nkosazana Daughter (recipient of Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising campaign), are just two Amapiano female artists who have created some of the genre’s most iconic songs, as well as being responsible for literally taking Amapiano to the world.

Visionary Women

Two of Mzansi’s top electronic talents, namely producer, host and entrepreneur, DJ Zinhle, and poet, writer and performer, Sio, have curated DJ mixes featuring tracks from their favourite Visionary Women – from those they admire to those who are responsible for laying the foundation for them to thrive.

Check out the full episode this Wednesday, August 30th at 2p London / 3p Lagos/Paris / 4p Johannesburg / 6a LA / 9a NYC on Apple Music 1.

