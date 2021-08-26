The driver situation for the 2022 F1 season

Fernando Alonso was named by Alpine as their second driver for next year on Thursday.

That leaves the 2022 Formula One grid provisionally as follows.

MERCEDES: Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is signed to at least 2023 but Valtteri Bottas is coming under pressure from Williams driver George Russell for the other race seat.

FERRARI: Charles Leclerc is the number one in red on a long-term deal to 2024 while Carlos Sainz will enter the second year of his two-season contract.

RED BULL: Max Verstappen has a deal until 2023 but Sergio Perez could be replaced if the team decide to have a reshuffle.

MCLAREN: Both Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo have deals with the team until at least 2023.

ALPINE: Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has confirmed his extension for the 2022 season while the younger Esteban Ocon is on a deal to 2024.

ALFA ROMEO: Veteran Kimi Raikkonen’s time in F1 could be coming to an end while Antonio Giovinazzi’s future is also uncertain as his contract comes to an end.

HAAS: The young duo Nikita Mazepin of Russia and Ferrari youngster Mick Schumacher, son of German legend Michael, are both in place for next year despite challenging debut seasons.

ASTON MARTIN: Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, whose father Lawrence is a major team backer, are both on long-term deals.

ALPHA TAURI: The future Pierre Gasly and Japan’s 2021 debutant Yuki Tsunoda likely depends on decisions made at parent team Red Bull.

WILLIAMS: Impressive youngster Russell could move on to Mercedes or elsewhere but Nicholas Latifi has struggled to impress and with the team gradually becoming more competitive again could be at risk.