The dynamics on November 4, 2023

So far everything I have written about the NPP, before, during and after their Super Delegates conference has come to pass. Just last week, I wrote that Alan Kyeremanteng may not stay in the race for long and that too has been fulfilled.

So now, I can say that the race has come down to Dr. Bawumia, from the north and Kennedy Agyapong, from the south. The southerners in the Dr. Bawumia camp are all over the place watering-down the withdrawal of Alan from the race, an indication that, their camp has been shaken and their fear level of losing has gone way up.

The Bawumia camp are asking Alan and some of his leaders to join them as if they don’t know what Alan wrote in his withdrawal letter. Let me repeat what Alan wrote in case they will read this article. Alan wrote “How did we get here as a party in the first place, and how far are we prepared to tread on this dangerous path to self-destruction”

Who in his/her right mind will talk of asking someone who has written this to his party, to join the mess? So, the “establishment” still don’t see the mess they have created for the party and the country or do they see Alan to be so stupid? Assuming Alan joins them, would they see people like Yaw Buabeng, Sylvester Tetteh, Hopeson Adorye, Catherine Afeku and the rest to also join them? The break-up of the NPP is coming again.

The reason Alan pulled out quietly is that the Ashanti caucus against the “establishment” don’t want Ghanaians to see that they have come together to fight against the northerner called Dr. Bawumia. This is why the Bawumiacamp is shaking like a pregnant fish.

The dynamics on November 4 is that Alan and Boakye Agyarko will not be in the race. They pulled out due to what they saw as “stealing” from the “establishment” There is no way they will support them to continue with their stealing. This foolish political party couldn’t manage just 900 super delegates. Do you now see why Ghana, with about 32 million people, has gone back 30 years under this blind leadership?

Nana Akufo-Addo ended the political career of Alan in 2007, when he declared that Alan is next after him to lead the NPP. He ended the political career of Boakye Agyarko in 2017, when he fired him as the energy minister. He is likely to end the political career of Dr. Bawumia on November 4.

The day NPP will go to opposition, that is the day they will realize how much damage Nana Addo has caused their political party.

Mahama reba.