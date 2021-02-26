The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana will bid farewell to the late Moderator of the General Assembly, the Very Reverend Dr Seth Senyo Agidi on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Ho.

The Very Rev. Dr Agidi died in office after a short illness at the Ho Teaching Hospital on October 10, 2020.

He succeeded the Very Rev Francis Amenu, as the second Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church, since the change from the Synod status.

His interment would take place at the Ho-Kpodzi Missionary cemetery after the burial service at the E.P. Church Dela Cathedral at Ho-Kpodzi.

Earlier, a letter addressed to Presbytery Moderators of the Church and signed by Dr Emmanuel Komla Amey, Clerk of the General Assembly of the Church, said the body would be laid in state on February 26, 2021, followed by the reading of tributes.

It said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church would be represented at the burial service only by members of the General Assembly Executive Council, all Pastors serving in the Ho East and Ho West Presbyteries of the Church, Dumedefor and Ho Kpodzi Church Choirs.

“As much as possible, the Church is bent on minimising the spread of the COVID-19 and wishes strongly to discourage travelling to and from Ho for the funeral,” the letter said.

It said there were arrangements to telecast the burial service live on Ghana Television.

The letter reminded all congregations to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols as directed by President Akufo-Addo.

In August 23, 2008, the Church changed from Synod status to General Assembly status and since then, the Moderator has officially been known as ‘The Moderator of the General Assembly.’

The late Moderator trained as a teacher and later attended the Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon which is affiliated to the University of Ghana.

He also pursued postgraduate studies at the Eden Theological Seminary, United States of America.

The late Very Rev. Dr Agidi was once the District Pastor at Peki in the Volta Region and Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region and was also the Principal of the E.P. Theological Seminary at Peki.

Prior to his appointment as Moderator of the General Assembly, he had served on various Boards such as the E.P University Council and E. P Theological Seminary.

He was a member of the International Missionary Organisations.

The late Moderator was also the Founder and President of Shepherd Centre of the Aged, a Non-Governmental Organisation affiliated to the Church.

His last position before becoming the Moderator was Director of Programmes, Ecumenical and Social Relations of the E.P Church, Ghana.

He also served as the Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana.

He served in different capacities in the Church and was elected in August 2014 and inducted into office on January 11, 2015, as the 13th Moderator of the Church.

His tenure of office was to end on December 31, 2020.

The Very Rev. Dr Agidi, who was survived by Mrs Madeleine Akpene Kadji-Agidi and four children, was ordained as a Minister of the Church on August 6, 1989.