The Economy Will ‘Boom Again’- Lydia Alhassan

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon and First Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan has said that there is no doubt that the measures put in place by the government are sure to bring change to the economy of Ghana.

According to her, soon the economy will “boom again.”

She said this when she led her constituents on a “Walking The Talk” Health walk through the principal streets of Ayawaso last Saturday.

Thousands of constituents in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency joined their MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan for their maiden health walk dubbed ‘Walking the Talk’.

Government has indeed implemented certain strategies in view of securing and sustaining economic growth despite the global challenges which Ghana is part.

It is worthy of note that, two forces shaping global events were novel coronavirus pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine and Ghana’s decision to focus first on protecting lives and then livelihoods have paid off.

Government began implementing a 20% expenditure cut as part of fiscal stabilisation and debt sustainability measures, the achievement of the fiscal deficit of 7.4% of GDP for 2022 and 50% cut in fuel coupon allocations for all political appointees and Heads of Government institutions, including SOEs, the moratorium on all foreign travels, on-going measures to eliminate “ghost” workers from the Government payroll, the renegotiations of the Energy Sector IPPs capacity charges by end of Q3-2022 to further reduce excess capacity payments by 20% to generate a total savings of GHS1.5 billion.

Other measures are the moratorium on establishment of new public sector institutions by end of April, 2022, prioritization of ongoing public projects over new projects which would enhance efficient use of public funds over the period by finishing ongoing or stalled but approved projects, reduction of expenditure on all meetings and conferences by 50% effective immediately and approval by Cabinet for Ministers and Heads of State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to contribute 30 percent of their salaries from April to December 2022 to the Consolidated Fund.

Government is also pursuing a comprehensive re-profiling strategies to reduce the interest expense burden on the fiscal and liaise with Organized Labour and Employers Association to implement with immediate effect, the measures captured in the Kwahu Declaration of the 2022 National Labour Conference, reduce margins in the petroleum price build-up by a total of 15 pesewas per litre with effect from 1st April.

These measures among others, the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon enumerated, are sure to bring Ghana’s economy on track stressing that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is the most attractive party in this country and “we all know that. This is a fact; the NPP is the only party that wins the tertiary elections…My students are back and this is the time.”

The Walk

The walk was filled with fun and excitement as participants including constituency, regional, and national executives of the party, who converged at the Fiesta Royale Hotel walked through the principal streets of the constituency to keep their bodies fit and to sell a message to the constituents to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and their MP, Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

The Member of Parliament, Madam Seyram Alhassan indicated that it is very prudent for them as constituents and supporters of the NPP to exercise and keep their bodies and souls fit to be able to fight the battle ahead.

According to her, the task ahead of them is not an easy one “…so therefore, we need this regularly. We need strength and health to fight the battle ahead of us.”

She stated emphatically that Ayawaso West Wuogon belongs to the NPP and in as much as the constituency belongs to the NPP, they need unity to be able to sustain and retain the seat for a long time to come.

“We need unity. We should all join the train for us all to break the eight.,” she said.

The MP who said the walk will now become a regular affair in the constituency, which will be held first Saturday of every month, indicated that it will become an avenue to stimulate the support base of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for them to ‘break the 8’.

She said: “We need to be healthy and energise ourselves for the task ahead.”

She called for unity in the constituency, asking “the few people who are not in the train must join the train”.

Hon. Seyram Alhassan urged current residents who could not register in 2020 as a result of the quirks of Covid-19 to take advantage of the window of opportunity available in the upcoming limited registration exercise to register and transfer their votes to their respective electoral areas.

“We are all aware of the good works, and massive developmental projects I brought into this constituency within my four years as MP. They are all visible for us to see… almost all the electoral areas have received one developmental project or the other,” she said.

She told her supporters to work hard and ensure victory for the party saying, “You have a message, you have a product to sell. We believe in you and we hope you will not let us down.”

On his part, Constituency Chairman Alhaji Osman Iddrisu vowed to work hard to increase the party’s votes in next year’s elections.

According to him, he is working tirelessly to ensure that the party wins with 11,000 votes margin in the coming elections.