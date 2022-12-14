The ECOWAS Commission at 6th Ministerial Conference of Rabat Process in Cadiz

The ECOWAS Commission participated in the 6th Ministerial Conference of the Euro-African Dialogue on Migration and Development on 13-14 December 2022 in Cadiz, Spain.

This conference which was held at the invitation of the Kingdom of Spain aimed at:

• Identify the current challenges faced by the participating countries of the Rabat Process and find common solutions; and

• To discuss the perspectives of the Dialogue in order to strengthen its role in the global migra-tion framework.

The President of the Commission H.E. Dr Omar Alieu TOURAY was represented by the Commissioner in charge of Human Development and Social Affairs, Prof Fatou Sow SARR. The Commission’s dele-gation to this Ministerial Conference also included the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Brus-sels, Mr HEMOU P. Dedou Jonas and the Focal Point of the Rabat Process within the Commission, the Migration Programme Officer, Mr Ismaila DANGOU.

At the end of this 6th Ministerial Conference, two major documents were adopted. These are the Cadiz Political Declaration and its Action Plan. These two documents should henceforth guide the strategic and operational orientations of the Rabat Process in order to strengthen and concretise the Euro-African Dialogue on Migration and Development.