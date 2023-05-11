The ECOWAS holds Planners’ Workshop to Revise the ECOWAS Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Manual

The Directorate of Strategic Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Office of the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission is holding a Planners’ Workshop in Cotonou, Republic of Benin, from May 8 to 12, 2023 to revise the ECOWAS Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Manual, and to align the ECOWAS Community Strategic Framework (CSF) and the 4 x 4 Strategic Objectives of the ECOWAS Management.

The 5-day workshop which was supported by GIZ, brought together planners from the ECOWAS Commission, Institutions, Agencies and Development Partners (GIZ and UNECA) will also finalise some strategic planning documents from other Institutions of the community to bring coherence in strategic planning process in the Community.