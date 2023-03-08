The ECOWAS Resident Representative in Niger receives a delegation from the Parliamentary APF

The ECOWAS Resident Representative in Niger, SEM N’Dri Guillaume GNAMIEN received, on Thursday, February 23, 2023, a delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (APF) led by its Secretary General, MP Bruno Fischs, with the presence of deputies from APF member countries and the Niger section.

The Secretary General of the APF indicated that this hearing was part of a mission whose objective is to better understand the qualities of the Nigerien model of democracy in a difficult regional context. Faced with terrorism and insecurity, the mission led by the APF proposes to draw inspiration from the vitality of democracy in Niger and to think about changing models of combatting terrorism. This includes determining what has not worked in countries like Burkina Faso and Mali, and giving yourself the means to do otherwise. According to the Secretary General of the APF, each partner must be asked to evolve, work differently and find other ways to address the issue of combatting terrorism and insecurity. He emphasised better coordination of actors and the importance of thinking together and making more effective proposals.

The ECOWAS Representative-Resident recalled ECOWAS initiatives in the fight against terrorism and insecurity. Thus, the regional coordination strategy put in place by ECOWAS is composed of three components: A military component, which consists of the provision of military assistance and equipment; a coordination and intelligence component through the holding of annual meetings and the establishment of a communication platform; and a civilian component relating to the realisation of social projects.

On the specific case of Niger, the Resident Representative stressed the importance of religious leaders who are more involved in dialogues and projects in the fight against terrorism. He also mentioned the implementation of the Early Warning System, concretized at the national level through the creation of the National Early Warning Centre (CNAP), which provides social, cultural and political monitoring.

Following this information, the Secretary General of the APF proposes to find common elements to the respective projects of the ECOWAS and the APF, and thus conduct joint operations. Above all, he recalled the need to appeal to the populations when difficulties arise at the state level. The Administrative Secretary General noted the important role of ECOWAS in dialogue. He suggested that the ECOWAS Parliament be the spokesperson of the people to the Executives. He assured that reflections are underway to determine how the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie could participate in this dialogue.