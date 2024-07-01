The Electoral Commission must satisfy citizens’ desire for responsive, accessible and fair elections

At the core of Ghana’s democracy is an election managed by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Though the EC is credited for successfully conducting a series of national elections since 1992, its record has not been questioned in recent times due to certain unpopular decisions. Particularly troubling are the various allegations against the EC, including working with the government to rig the upcoming elections. These suspicions, allegations and threats of electoral violence among stakeholders, especially political parties, threaten the very existence of Ghana’s fledgling democracy.

The fear of political leaders opting to explore violent pathways instead of civic processes to settle electoral differences due to mistrust is now more imperative.

Truth be told, the widespread allegations and genuine concerns explicitly expressed against the EC are tangible evidence of citizens’ desire for responsive, free, and fair elections.

Luckily, the solutions aimed at addressing these fears are in our hands. We have the necessary capabilities as people to correct courses. Yes, the EC has the most significant potential to contribute meaningfully to deepening Ghana’s democracy through free and fair elections. Ghanaians want an electoral process fair to all players and an open system that does not favour one political party over another. We want an EC that will treat all electoral stakeholders as equals in the discharge of its constitutional mandate.

Indeed, electoral stakeholders, including citizens, will not accept anything from the EC other than a clean and fair electoral outcome for the 2024 elections.

It will be in the EC’s interest to restore its dented credibility through deliberate patriotic and transparent actions, including showing respect to divergent views on the electoral process for the same courtesies to be extended to the EC with the view of winning public trust once more.

At this point, the EC needs to seize the opportunity and work closely by genuinely engaging all electoral stakeholders, including political parties, media, civil society, and other public interest groups concerned with Ghana’s democratic consolidation processes.

The EC urgently needs to organize broader dialogues with electoral stakeholders to discuss important issues and ensure that the EC upholds the highest standards of impartiality and accuracy of the election results.

An independent EC is healthy for Ghana’s democracy. The EC must be seen as a dependable force for our democratic consolidation process and not a vehicle of destruction.

Indeed, it’s a little to ask for a fair electoral system!

Richard KASU is a Civil Rights Activist & Executive Director of CFF-Ghana