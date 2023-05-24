‘The elephant continues to be on the march’ – President on Kumawu by-election victory

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has welcomed the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) victory in the Kumawu by-election, saying “the elephant continues to be on the march”.

The election of Ernest Yaw Anim, the NPP parliamentary candidate, he said, was indicative of the good work done by the ruling party, recording one of the highest turnouts in a by-election in the history of the Fourth Republic.

Certified results by the Electoral Commission (EC), which supervised the by-election, indicated that 21,527 valid votes were cast, with Anim (NPP) polling 15,264 votes, representing 70.91.

Kwasi Amankwah, a parliamentary candidate of the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), polled 3,723 votes, representing 17.29, while Kwaku Duah One and Kwaku Duah Two, both independent candidates, polled 2,478 votes and 62, respectively.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in a congratulatory message, posted on his Facebook page, on Wednesday, May 24, congratulated warmly the people of Kumawu on conducting a peaceful, credible and transparent by-election.

The successful polls had given another big boost to Ghanaian democracy, he noted.

“I congratulate further the NPP, NDC and the two independent candidates for their contribution to this positive outcome.

“I congratulate, also, the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission for maintaining its tradition of organising the best elections in the Fourth Republic,” the President stated.