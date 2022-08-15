The end time is near – Presby Minister

Reverend Emmanuel Goddy Ntiamoh, Minister in charge of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Trinity Congregation Sunyani, has advised Christians to prepare for the second coming of Jesus Christ, since recent happenings around the world indicate that day is near.

According to him, there were clear signs that the second coming of Jesus Christ was near, and that people would die and be judged according to their actions and inactions on earth, hence the need for all Ghanaians, especially Christians, to be well prepared for that day.

Reverend Ntiamoah gave the admonition in a sermon delivered at the Ebenezer Congregation of the Presbyterian Church at Sefwi-Asawinso in Western North region on the theme “Knowing the Time.”

He mentioned that the incidences of homosexuality, hunger, natural disasters, promotion of violence, persecution of Christians, and divisions in the church among others, were some of the signs of the end of time.

He emphasized that going to church did not make one a good Christian but rather, one must change from bad deeds and follow the teachings of Christ.

Rev. Ntiamoah, also advised Christians to have faith in Christ, build their spirituality levels and preach about the salvation that Jesus Christ offered to people everywhere through his death and resurrection.