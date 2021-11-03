The era of turf wars among security agencies over – GIS

Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration (GIS) has said the days of acrimonious dispute among security agencies over territory in terms of influence are gone.

He said security agencies in the country had been collaborating effectively especially in the area of securing Ghana’s borders since the closure directive occasioned by the COVID-19 outbreak in the country last year as well as national security issues.

Mr Takyi said this in an interview with the media at Aflao when he visited border security officials at the Aflao Border and unapproved routes designated as ‘Beats” and “Pillars” in the company of security heads and Mr Maxwell Coffee Lugudor, Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu South.

The visit on Tuesday monitored by the Ghana News Agency which saw visits to the Kpoglu Border (Ketu South) and the Akanu Border (Ketu North) was meant for the Comptroller-General to assess the situation under which officers were working and to look at the collaboration among the security agencies at the borders.

Mr Takyi expressed his excitement at how the sister security agencies had taken positions at the “Beats” and “Pillars” to support the GIS enforce the border closure directive by the President which led to the interception of thousands of illegal immigrants across the country stressing, “those days of turf wars are gone.”

“As of today, we have intercepted over 49,000 West African nationals trying to enter the country. We’re working in the interest of mother Ghana. In an era where we have people trying to disturb the national peace from the north-Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali, we have to work hand in hand.

I’ve been telling my officers, Customs, Immigration and Police when I go around that if a terrorist decides to attack any of the unapproved routes and the person is coming, the person will not distinguish among Immigration, Police and the Military. They will mow you down. They will kill all of you.”

Mr Takyi encouraged GIS officers especially to keep up with their good works and remain extra vigilant on the border while promising to deal with challenges of staff inadequacy, and limited camp beds and tents at the Aflao Sector Command.

He asked citizens from the sub-region with the intention to use unapproved routes to enter the country to desist, warning, “When you’re caught, the law will deal with you.”