The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Key Leadership Appointments for Its International and Europe, Middle East, and Africa Businesses

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) (“ELC”) announced key leadership appointments for its international business, which follow the announcement that Cedric Prouvé, currently Group President, International, will retire in June 2022 after an exceptional career.

The following appointments will be effective February 1, 2022:

Peter Jueptner, currently President, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) will succeed Cedric, and will be named President, International , reporting directly to Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer. Peter will be based in New York and will join our Executive Leadership Team Alignment (ELTA), while remaining a member of our Executive Leadership Team (ELT).

“We are proud of the exceptional depth and quality of internal talent across our organization and ELC remains committed to investing in and growing our talent around the world. As Cedric steps into his well-deserved retirement, we are pleased to elevate Peter and Nadine – two dynamic, internally-trained, and highly experienced leaders into these roles of greater responsibility,” said Fabrizio Freda. “Peter and Nadine each possess extensive first-hand leadership experiences in our regions and affiliates and deep global expertise across all aspects of prestige beauty, making them uniquely qualified to lead our winning International and EMEA businesses, respectively.”

Please find further information about Peter’s and Nadine’s respective appointments below.

Peter Jueptner Appointed President, International

A seasoned and visionary global leader who, throughout his career, has designed and implemented breakthrough winning business models, supported the growth and development of talent, and promoted a team culture of agility and transformation, Peter is uniquely qualified to lead ELC’s winning international business.

As President, International, Peter will oversee the company’s global network of Region Presidents and Affiliate General Managers spanning over 35 affiliates doing business in 150+ countries and territories across our international footprint. In this capacity, Peter will steer the strategic growth of our international organization, overseeing innovation pipelines and strategic third-party relationships with key global retailers and commercial partners to drive our business across established and emerging markets. He will also collaborate closely with our Group and Brand Presidents and Function leaders to integrate global marketing strategies in the international markets.

As President, EMEA since 2016, Peter has leveraged his deep brand, regional, and operational expertise overseeing this important region, where he successfully led the regional strategy, commercial operations and business growth for 17 affiliates, spanning more than 25 countries and covering nearly half of the world’s population. In this role, Peter maintained a consistent focus on ELC’s values, culture, and commitments while driving exceptional performance, and has spearheaded numerous growth opportunities and led critical share gain throughout EMEA’s diverse and complex landscape.

Over the past five years, Peter has led his team in a region-wide transformation approach to further establish EMEA as a multi-faceted, effective, and profitable go-to-market region powered by multiple engines of growth across channels, geographies, and brands. Through this effort, Peter established the region’s Online team and strengthened EMEA’s emerging market portfolio, which is currently the company’s fastest-growing set of emerging markets outside of China. Peter and his team also diversified brand growth across the region, with the majority of regional growth coming from more than 10 of ELC’s powerful brands.

Notably, Peter successfully steered the region through the volatility of the past year and a half, continuing to drive the business amidst the many challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. He did this while maintaining a clear and caring connection with the EMEA team, supporting them to emerge strongly from the challenges of the past 18 months.

Prior to this, Peter was the Executive Vice President, Strategy, New Business Development and Transformation Initiatives, a role he held since joining ELC in 2009. In this role, he helped oversee the development and execution of the company’s corporate strategy, which delivered record results throughout his tenure, including consistent top-line growth ahead of the global prestige beauty industry. Additionally, he played a key role in continuing to strengthen and expand the company’s powerful portfolio of prestige beauty brands, overseeing a number of acquisitions. As the leader of the company’s strategic initiatives during this time, Peter possesses a unique depth of knowledge at the forefront of industry insights and the biggest opportunities critical to the long-term growth of the company.

“Throughout his impressive career, Peter has continuously demonstrated a people-first approach, and has been strongly committed to driving transparency and innovation that challenge the status quo, while nurturing a culture of diversity, inclusivity, and equity within his teams and across the enterprise,” said Fabrizio Freda. “Peter’s inspiring leadership style, business acumen, and granular knowledge of the landscape at the global, regional, and local levels make him perfectly suited to take on the role of President, International.”

Nadine Graf Appointed Senior Vice President, General Manager, EMEA

A well-respected, driven, and innovative leader with a strong passion for winning, Nadine’s deep experience across ELC’s EMEA affiliates makes her extremely well-suited to lead this dynamic region.

As Senior Vice President, General Manager, EMEA, Nadine will oversee the regional strategy, commercial operations, and business growth for 17 affiliates across a diverse and complex consumer landscape spanning more than 25 countries. Working closely with the Affiliate General Managers, Nadine will be responsible for strategically developing the region’s engines of growth across channels, geographies, and brands. In this capacity, she will lead Transformation initiatives with a focus on continuing to nurture and strengthen EMEA’s emerging market portfolio.

In her most recent role as Vice President (VP), General Manager (GM), EMEA Markets, Nadine closely collaborated with Peter and the affiliate GMs, as well as brand and function leaders, to help set the strategic direction for the region, ensuring consistent implementation of the strategy and critical operational initiatives across all markets to strengthen and expand ELC’s geographic presence in the region.

As part of this, Nadine led the region’s Transformation agenda, which included implementation of enterprise-wide Transformation priorities focused on brand marketing and creative, as well as sub-category innovation. She also supported strategic capability-building projects in Retail, Online, and Commercial, and developed talent across all affiliates through transparency and strong best practice-sharing.

In addition to her oversight of the affiliate GMs, Nadine played a key role leading the implementation of ELC’s Virtual Selling strategy in EMEA, one of the most bold and innovative enterprise-wide initiatives that has accelerated during the past two years. She also developed a new category management approach and inspired the organization to embrace the region’s “makeup renaissance.”

Prior to her most recent role, Nadine led Clinique in EMEA, where she orchestrated a critical business turnaround for the brand in the region, overseeing best-in-class product launches, achieving impressive retailer and channel differentiation, and establishing a clear hero franchise strategy for the brand regionally. During her tenure, the brand also achieved double-digit growth in Online and gained market share across the region.

“Nadine is highly respected by her teams and peers for her energetic leadership,” said Peter Jueptner. “She has been instrumental throughout her time at ELC in building and retaining high-performing teams, and leads by example with a locally-relevant, consumer-obsessed mindset. These qualities, as well as her steadfast focus on excellence in execution and a digital-first approach, will serve her well as she takes on this elevated role leading EMEA.”

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers, marketers and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

