“The Eve Festival” to be celebrated from Dec. 15 to 18

The Eve Festival, a festival designed to celebrate and appreciate the impact and value of the Ghanaian woman, will take place from December 15 to 18, at the Elwak Sports Stadium, in Accra.

The four-day festival, organised by Eve International, will climax all activities within the year in which all members of Eve International connect, including those in the diaspora, and get together for fun-filled professional and social activities.

Dr Vanessa Mensah-Kabu, President, Eve International, said the festival which was the first of its kind was an opportunity to physically interact, showcase businesses and opportunities, learn new things, and create new links amidst a variety of fun activities.

She said the festival was scheduled to coincide with the prime time of the year when Ghanaians in the diaspora were returning home for the holidays.

She said Eve International was an organisation which sought to create opportunities for Ghanaian women to connect socially and professionally, with a mission to create the platform for Ghanaian women across the globe to share their skills, be involved in mentorship programmes and tackle other aspects of women.

“We at Eve International believe in gender parity, hence the festival would be tackling issues that relate to the upliftment of Ghanaian women across the globe.”

Mrs Catharine Morton, Executive Director, Eve International, said the festival would attract powerful women from across the globe to mentor the young ones on how to become successful in the future and be able to impact the lives of other people.

“Eve is a social group and a platform for skills training and skills exchange that would help women advance in their career and occupy higher positions in society. The formation of the organisation is a clarion call to all Ghanaian women to come together to push the empowerment agenda.”

She noted that some activities lined up for the festival included, entrepreneurs in small business seminar, climate change conference, summit on the status of Ghanaian women and personal branding, and conference on the economic empowerment of women.

The rest are: women public health forum, diaspora forum, musical concert, fashion shows, old school jams, choral festival, Heritage Day event, a day in the park, arts and exhibition, and breast cancer screening.

“Some topics to be discussed include equality and discrimination against women, achieving gender parity trough STEM and TVET, women involvement in sustainability of climate change, and women and personal branding

Eve International is a physical online platform where Ghanaians women meet colleagues in the same career group all over the world. It is also an advocacy group and a mouthpiece for the many Ghanaian women smaller groups doing well to push the empowerment agenda, and advocate for change and gender parity for women.

Mr Denning Edem Hotor, a musician with the stage name, Edem, said the festival was an opportunity to engage and network, and urged all women to come on board to share in the vison of Eve International to create awareness and empower women.

“I am passionate about anything that is going to create an ecosystem that would empower women personally and so I encourage women to be part of Eve International to be able to have directions for themselves and development for the nation.”