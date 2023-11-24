On December 5th and 6th, 2023, the Gender Champions Meeting – GCM, will mark a pivotal gathering, bringing together over 4,200 African women executives from the continent under the theme “Pioneering Change: The Female Champions driving Africa’s success.” The main objective of this digital event is to pave the way for an inclusive and progress-oriented African private sector. This year, special emphasis has been placed on women leaders in the field of innovation.

This third edition in partnership with Roche and Rawbank will highlight the challenges faced by these champions as they steer their industries towards greater prosperity. Their innovative strategies have paved the way for significant advancements, challenging established norms and contributing to shaping a more inclusive and progressive society. Through discussions, we will explore how they have shattered glass ceilings and overcome persistent obstacles in the flourishing sectors they represent: startups, health, climate, sports, and many others.

Among the speakers, we’ll have key figures such as Dr. Ngozi OKONJO-IWEALA (WTO), Lucy QUIST (Bold New Normal), Deborah MUTUND (Group CANAL+), Wendy Cupido (Roche), Ana Ines Alvarez (Avon Foundation for Women), Isabella Naana Asante, patient navigator (breast cancer survivor and nurse), Isabelle LESSEDJINA (Rawbank), Nana Araba Abban (Ecobank Group), Buhle GOSLAR (COPIA GLOBAL), Sophia ALJ (Chari), Miishe ADDY (JetStream), Adesuwa Okunbo RHODES (Aruwa Capital Management).

By sharing their experiences, they will stimulate new ideas, foster fruitful collaborations, and initiate projects aimed at improving the condition of women while catalyzing positive changes in Africa. Let’s seize this moment together to celebrate their achievements, learn from their experiences, and collectively commit to gender equality and inclusion across the entire continent. Together, let’s continue to break down barriers and pave the way for a more equitable and future-focused Africa.

With 6 workshops and 4 panels organized over 2 days, this digital summit represents the premier annual meeting of the Gender Champions community of Women Working For Change – WFC.