The Final Whistle For Change 

By: Adjei Dickens Ofori Asare & Prince Boateng

The untimely demise of Francis Yaw Frimpong, affectionately known as Pooley, at a football match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman, is not just another statistic in the long history of violence plaguing Ghanaian football. It is a damning indictment of the systemic failures in ensuring safety, security, and emergency response at public events.

Football, often described as the beautiful game, has the power to unite communities, bring about joy, and foster national pride. However, the “senseless killing” of Pooley, who lived and breathed the sport, has cast a dark shadow over a league. Pathetically, the beautiful game is becoming a battleground where the safety and well-being of fans are treated as an afterthought.

This incident is not an isolated one. The 2001 Accra Sports Stadium disaster remains one of the darkest days in African football history with over 120 lives lost in a stampede caused by fan unrest. Years after the devastating incident, it is clear that important lessons have been overlooked. Sunday’s match revealed a deeply ingrained and troubling lack of concern for stadium safety on the part of Ghanaian football authorities.

It is disheartening that we struggle to manage our local football effectively. We desire packed stadiums, yet incidents of violence threaten fans’ safety. Would they still attend, knowing their lives are at risk? Many Ghanaians passionately follow European leagues, but if such violent acts were common there, would we eagerly watch and support them? Even in larger stadiums with intense rivalries, proper security measures are enforced. How much more should we prioritize safety in our own league?

The Cry for Help: “Where Is the Ambulance Driver?”

Taking a critical inventory of the videos from the Nsoatre match circulated on social media, we can’t condone the desperate cries of fans asking, “Where is the driver of the ambulance? ” An ambulance was reportedly present at the venue but was rendered useless because its driver was nowhere to be found. It is our utmost plea to locate the driver and bring him to justice, as the vehicle was idle when immediate action could have saved our beloved brother’s life. Such negligence should not go unpunished.

A witness has spoken about the last words of the late Pooley. In an interview with JoyOnline, the witness said he was with Pooley when he died. “I was with him when he said his last words, he said, Even if an ambulance comes, they won’t take me to the hospital.Those were his last words” the witness said. Even more heartbreaking part of the story is an ambulance was parked at the scene, but it didn’t respond quickly enough. The ambulance failed to provide the urgent help needed. Footage on social media shows that if the ambulance had acted faster, Pooley’s life might have been saved. We cannot afford to overlook proper planning.

In an interview with Angel FM, the PRO of the National Ambulance Service Mr Simmons Yussif Kewura said, “We were unable to attend to the stabbed supporter right away because our men were attending to other victims.” This is simply unacceptable. How can such a large crowd be managed with only one ambulance on-site?

Ghana’s emergency system is indeed well-outlined on paper, a striking example is the one thousand and forty-first (1041)Act of the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana entitled “National Ambulance Service Act, 2020.” This law aims to provide efficient administration and management of emergency care services across the country (in section 3). Furthermore, the section 4(c) ensures the provision of timely emergency care services for persons involved in accidents, disasters and any other emergencies. However, the reality on the ground tells a different story. The system often falters when it matters most. How can we explain the big gap between the promises made in our laws and the reality of such neglect? It is worth to note that this issue is not just about football; it is a critical problem for the country. Emergency services in Ghana often struggle to provide timely help. Indeed, this is a national issue that requires attention

Football’s Ugly Underside

The violence that erupted during Sunday’s match is symptomatic of deeper issues within Ghanaian football culture. Matches too often devolve into battlegrounds where fans attack players, officials, and each other with impunity. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has issued statements condemning violence and imposed sanctions on clubs like Nsoatreman, but these measures have proven insufficient. The disaster underscores the pressing need for change, since the 2019/2020 season, more than five violent incidents have been recorded across various football divisions, including the women’s league, premier league, and division one and two leagues. Key stadiums such as Sunyani Coronation Park, Wamnafo Town Park, Aliu Mahama Stadium, Nduom Sports Stadium, and Nsoatreman FC’s home ground have been banned due to hooliganism-related violence.

What is needed is a complete overhaul of how football matches are organized and policed in Ghana. Security personnel must be trained to handle volatile situations effectively, and clubs must be held accountable for ensuring the safety of fans and players alike. Stadiums should be equipped with modern surveillance systems to deter violence and identify perpetrators swiftly.

But safety measures alone will not solve this crisis. There must also be a cultural shift—a collective reckoning among fans, clubs, and authorities about what football represents. It is not war; it is not tribalism; it is sport. Until this mindset changes, no amount of policing or legislation will prevent calamities like Pooley’s death from recurring.

Rebuilding Trust

The GFA’s decision to ban Nsoatreman from using their home venue and postpone upcoming matches is commendable but insufficient. This moment demands more than reactive measures; it demands bold action to rebuild trust in Ghanaian football and its institutions.

First, there must be an independent investigation into Pooley’s death—not just into who stabbed him but into why security protocols failed so catastrophically. Second, the government must invest heavily in strengthening emergency services nationwide, ensuring that ambulances are not only present but functional at all public events. Third, clubs must take responsibility for educating their fans about sportsmanship and respect for human life.

Finally—and perhaps most importantly—the GFA must lead a national conversation about violence in sports. This conversation should involve all stakeholders: fans, players, coaches, security experts, and policymakers. It should address not only immediate safety concerns but also the underlying social tensions that fuel such violence.

The death of Pooley should not be in vain. It should prompt football lovers to take action and prevent avoidable losses from happening again. Football has always been more than just a sport—it is a mirror to society’s values. Right now, it shows a nation that is failing its people in their time of need. It is time to change this story for Pooley and for every fan who wants to watch their team play without worrying about their safety.

The beautiful game deserves better. Ghana deserves better.