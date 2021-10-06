The fire officer who died rescuing others was a hero – GNFS

Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO), of the Central Region Fire Command, Mr. Julius Kuunuor, has described the fire officer who died after rescuing two others trapped in a well at Gomoa Obuasi as a hero who sacrificed his life to save others and deserved to be celebrated.

ASO Joseph Baidoo with the Agona Swedru Fire Command, lost his life on Saturday October 02 after rescuing three people who were trapped in a well.

Mr. Kuunuor made the pronouncement when he led a delegation to the site of the unfortunate incident and also to commiserate with the family.

The delegation was made up of a representative from the Ministry of Interior, Fire service Council, the Chief Fire Officer, Central Regional Minister and the Regional Fire Commander.

At the scene, the Deputy Chief Fire Officer explained that the officer might have suffocated due to inadequate oxygen in the well and the heat in the deep well.

At the family house of the late Baidoo, Mr Kuunuor pledged that Service would give him a befitting burial and presented an undisclosed amount of money to the family and requested to be informed of any arrangements with regards to the funeral.

DCFO Mawusi Sarpong, the Director in Charge of Welfare at the GNFS who was part of the delegation said she did not wish such an incident happened to anyone in the Service adding that the welfare of personnel was paramount and they needed to be alive to save more lives.