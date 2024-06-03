The Flames Of June 4, 1979 Uprising Should Inspire Countless Ghanaians To Vote  For Change In The Upcoming December 7 General Elections

Jerry John Rawlings Former President Of Ghana
Jerry John Rawlings Former President Of Ghana

THE HISTORICAL ANTECEDENT OF JUNE 4 UPRISING 

The June 4, 1979 Uprising was a revolt by the Armed Forces of Ghana to address the ills of the  Ghanaian society that arose out of combination of factors such as high cost of living, economic  hardship, social repression, Kalabule that led to high inflation as well as institutionalized  corruption among the elite class of society and the ruling Military hierarchy that had promised  to transform the Ghanaian economy by implementing social policies and programs that will have direct impact on the sustainable livelihood development of ordinary Ghanaian and would  alleviate poverty and economic hardship on the Ghanaian people. But the Military Junta of  Supreme Military Council [SMC I] led by Gen. Kutu Acheampong and II led by Gen. Akuffo failed  to address these challenges of the Ghanaian people. This development led to frustration among  the Ghanaian public and misunderstanding within the Ghanaian Army. 

The event of June 4 was not a coup d’état as it was described but a popular uprising. A coup  d’état is when a Military junta overthrows a Civilian government. But In the case of June 4, it  was a Military take over from another Military government that reflected the desires and  aspiration of the Ghanaian people. It is neither a Revolution because Revolution reflects change  in ideology, political philosophy and direction of a country example; from a capitalist ideology  to socialist ideology or vice versa. This popular uprising by the Ghanaian people led by the  Armed Forces Revolutionary Council [AFRC] represented the spirit, desires and aspirations of  the Ghanaian people so it was a popular uprising and not a coup d’état. The June 4 was birthed  by the Mutiny on 15th May, 1979 where some Junior Officers of the Army who were relentless  to represent the voice of the masses to topple the SMC II Government that were perceived as  corrupt. This mutiny failed hence these officers including flight Lt JJ Rawlings were arrested and  put before trial at the Court Martial. Their main concern was the corruption among the High  Ranked Military Government whiles majority of Ghanaians continue to suffer under economic  hardship and abject poverty. So, the events that birthed the popular uprising were as a result of  bad governance to which citizens were subjected to economic hardship, social repression, high  rate unemployment, amidst high cost of living and institutionalized corruption among high  ranking military leadership. During these periods, there was shortage of foodstuffs, groceries  and many products and provision for livelihood were scarce which people termed as  “Kalabule” (Hording of goods and services) where the rich was getting more richer and the  poor was getting more poorer. There was no middle class. So the uprising sorts to bridge the  gap between the rich and the poor in society. In the light of this, the mutiny and the popular  uprising which attracted, the academia, students, market men and women, professionals like 

teachers, doctors, lawyers, Civil society organizations and the grassroot sort to tackle these ills that has crippled the Ghanaian economy by bridging the Gap between the rich and the poor  and creating a classless society where supply of goods and services will be accessible to all.  

When the mutiny failed on May 15, the gallant officers including JJ Rawlings were put before  trial. The climax of the trial was that the state prosecutor who was responsible for the  prosecution of Rawlings and others on the charge sheet re-echoed the spirit of the mutiny by  giving reasons why these officers embarked on this mutiny to restore confidence in the  Ghanaian people of good governance against bad governance. He said “Mr. President, the first  accused JJ Rawlings had for long time felt disillusioned about injustice in our society, more  particularly the Acheampong regime and so when in July 1978 when the SMC was  reconstituted with removal of Acheampong as Head of State, JJ Rawlings thought things were  going to improve but to no avail and when he realize that there was no improvement in  general condition of the Ghanaian people, he was struck with dismay and lamented over what he termed as “the tarnished image of the armed forces”. He regretted that at the time  when the military junta is due to hand over to a civilian government, the military had done  nothing to improve the image of the armed forces. So, JJ Rawlings and his colleagues facing  trial rather won the support of the State Prosecutor and one prosecution witness confessed  that Rawlings had declared he was ready to die for his colleagues and when Rawlings was given  the opportunity to speak, He owned the mutiny by his popular proclamation that “Leave my  men alone, I am responsible”. He turned the trial against the Military government by accusing  it of massive corruption and requesting that his fellow accused be set free. JJ diatribe resonated  with the entire nation as there was massive suffering, abject poverty and economic within the  Ghanaian society. In the night of June 3, 1979 whiles Rawlings and his peers were incarcerated for sentencing, Junior officers including Boakye Gyan broke into the jail where Rawlings was  being held and freed him and ostensibly marched him to the National Radio station GBC to  make announcement of AFRC take over and requested all military officers to meet with them at  the Nicholson stadium in Burma camp. The entire nation went uproar with the slogan “power  to the people”. The Senior Military officers and the Military Junta who were involved in corrupt  practices during their tenure of office including Gen. Acheampong, Akuffo, Kotey, Utuka, Afrifa and others were put before trial at Court Martial and subsequently executed by firing squad  when they were pronounced guilty of all charges preferred against them by the prosecution. 

THE TRAJECTORY OF THE UPRISING, THE IMPACT AND SUCCESS STORY 

So, the event of June 4 and its success story cannot be overruled in the annals of Ghanaian  politics. Admittedly, although there were excesses, the event served a purpose for the good of  the Ghanaian people. The event birthed a principle of probity, accountability, honesty, 

integrity and social justice which are tenets of democratic development of any sovereign  states and social contract between government and citizens. This was because at the time of  the popular uprising led by the good people of Ghana, there was deep seated corruption within  the military government of SMC, political oppression, economic mismanagement, arbitrary  price increase of goods and services to mean high inflation rate, hording of essential goods by  corrupt citizens, indiscipline and abject poverty among the Ghanaian people. These principles of  the Uprising mentioned above sort to sanitize these prevailing conditions of economic  mismanagement and unbridled corruption by the military government SMC II led by Gen.  Akuffo who toppled the SMC I government led by Gen. Kutu Acheampong hence, the event  ended the dark days which Ghanaians found themselves.  

All though the AFRC was short lived by transferring power to a Civilian government to continue  with the Political, social and economic reforms, it came back through the 31st December, 1981  Coup D’état to implement its social policies and programs which the civilian government failed  to do after the AFRC handed over power to them. The 2nd coming of Rawlings and his men  

through the Provisional National Defense Council [PNDC] sort to entrench the principles of the  June 4 Uprising: probity, accountability, honesty, integrity and social justice in the body politic  of Ghana. There has been much commentary about this coup as unjustifiable because it toppled  a civilian government, but the Leadership of the PNDC led by JJ Rawlings proved critics wrong  beyond reasonable doubt by entrenching the principles of probity, accountability, honesty,  integrity and social justice to core in the body politic of Ghana by addressing the challenges the  country was faced with. The PNDC implemented the Rapid Populist Approach mantra through  the Structural Adjustment Program (SAP) which incorporates Agricultural Revolution, bridging  the infrastructural deficit, Economic Recovery Programs as well as Educational Recovery  Programs and by 1984 these reforms and programs had yielded dividends. The IMF that gave  Ghana a bail out of economic hardship cited Ghana as one of the best and fastest growing  Economies in Africa. The infrastructural gap was reduced by rapid expansion of electricity and  water to rural communities to lessen rural urban migration, railway development projects to  enhance the movement of cocoa from rural communities to urban communities and cocoa  roads to enable farmers to cart cocoa from their farms to urban communities to which Ghana  became the leading producer exporter of cocoa in the world by 1982. Agriculture was at its  peak and professionals such as teachers and doctors who had fled Ghana to seek greener  pastures abroad in countries like Nigeria all returned to contribute their quoter in Nation  building. Through this adventure of selflessness, commitment to make Ghana a beacon of hope  for Africa by the AFRC/PNDC birthed the 4th Republic to entrench democratic principles in the  governance of Ghana.

THE POLITICAL ECONOMY OF GHANA TODAY 

Is Ghana a Failed State? 

Against this backdrop, Leadership today is a mere shadow of the principles that birthed the  June 4. The government under President Nana Akuffo Addo has failed to crack the whip on  institutional corruption and economic mismanagement. We have lost the sense of  responsibility of holding our leader accountable through probity and social justice. The purpose  of the June 4 uprising has been defeatist because institutionalized corruption among the  political elite, economic hardship, youth unemployment, social repression, political oppression that the uprising addressed has returned back to the body politic of Ghana and the rented  media has remained silent on these irregularities and ills that has crippled the political, socio economic development of Ghana under the NPP government led by Nana Akuffo Addo and Dr.  Bawumia. Under the guise of democracy, politicians who entered politics with nothing, have  everything at their disposal while majority of the populace continue to live in abject poverty,  economic hardship and high cost of living. Politicians have used democracy to amass wealth  grabbing everything they lay their hands on and it’s very worst within the current leadership of  the NPP Government whiles the ordinary Ghanaian cannot afford 1 square meal a day. It is an  animal farm now under the government of Nana Akuffo and Dr. Bawumia; it’s all about create loot and share. Ghana today is fraught with property owning democracy principle where  politicians are amassing wealth at the blind side of their followers and sharing the booty among  their family members and cronies. We can talk about PDS scandal where a clientele clique  under Nana Akuffo Addo and Dr. Bawumia outsourced the Electricity Company of Ghana to  themselves, collected a whooping ghc- 600 million in revenue and cannot be accounted for. The  stinking SML deal exposed by KPMG Audit Report amidst tax evasion and arbitrary payments  received by SML from GRA, the Sky Train mantra where $2m has been paid to a consortium  with nothing to show, $12m has already been spent on Agyapa deal with nothing to show, the  National Cathedral Scandal where $58m have been spent so far and still remains a manhole, the Cecelia Dapaah mantra, former Minister of Sanitation under whose bed millions of dollars  was found and attempt cover up by government for her to escape prosecution, and most  recently the attempt sale of SNNIT Hotels to a Minister of State as well as $12m paid to a  contractor to construct the Pwalugu Dam in the Northern Region to assist irrigation purposes with nothing to show and many more countless scandals captured in the various Audit Reports  between 2017-23,. 

So, the events that inspired the June 4 uprising are events of Ghana today—Unbridled  corruption, high inflation rates, high cost of living, Cedi depreciation, gargantuan fuel hikes,  soaring food prices, social repression, political oppression, youth unemployment, frivolous  expenditure by the executive whiles majority of the masses suffer in abject poverty, arbitrary 

prosecution of opposition members and return of criminal libel in guise where political  opponents are arbitrarily arrested and persecuted for criminal libel which was outlawed by the  current President Nana Akuffo Addo when he was the Attorney General. There is human right  abuse, extra judicial killings and brutalities by police and military in Ghana where perpetrators  have not been brought to book and government have failed to investigate to core to  compensate victims. Today in Ghana the 4th estate media, clergy, opinion leaders, CSO’S that  were vociferous in the past are silent over these ills of the Ghanaian society. 

CONCLUSION AND WAY FORWARD 

So, the arrested conspirators of June 4 including Rawlings stood for the will of the people and  the trial further highlighted their desire to defend the will of the ordinary people. So the June 4  was a spontaneous reaction to the events of 15 May and the trial of the conspirator that took  place. It indeed reflected the will of the people and whiles those who chose the path of  distorting this history and Narrative out of political expedience have done so to the detriment  of our political fabrique that made Ghana a beacon of hope for Africa democracies as results of  successes chalked by the June 4 Uprising. So, the spirit of June 4 will forever reign supreme in  the annals of Ghana politics. No history can distort the success story of June 4; it speaks volume  of selfless leadership and commitment to serve the will of the masses upholding to the tenets  of social contract, justice and civil liberties. As those who tried to distort this truth did so, the  national call for drastic change was overwhelming. The event of May 15 was an antecedent of  June 4 which brought difficulties facing the nation to the fore and challenged the youth  particularly student groups and junior ranks of the Armed Forces and the country at large to  take their destiny in their hands and change the course of Ghanaian history which today is  suppressed by political corruption among the political elite. 

As we commemorate this day, the 45th Anniversary of June 4, we cannot forget the events of  that period and why June 4 uprising happened. Ghana is at the cross road and citizens must  continue to demand for probity, accountability, honesty, integrity, and social justice from  leadership and greedy politicians who rides on the back of the ordinary citizens to enrich  themselves while others live in abject poverty. We can achieve this together in the December 7  general elections by voting for change because Sovereignty resides in the people and emanates  from the by the 1992 Constitution 

To conclude, it is important to note that the events of June 4, 1979 was not a coup d’ etat but a  popular uprising that resonate with the good people of Ghana at the time. Therefore, principles  and trajectory of June 4 uprising; probity, accountability, honesty, transparency and social  justice should inspire countless Ghanaians to vote for change in the upcoming December7 

general election since democracy has given every Ghanaian the will power to change the  narrative of bad governance and economic mismanagement by the NPP government to a narrative that will improve the living standards of the ordinary Ghanaian through a policy  framework that will have direct impact on the sustainable livelihood development of the  

ordinary Ghanaian. This will make politics relevant to the course of the suffering masses. The  onus rest on civil society organizations, progressive voluntary organizations, opposition political  parties, students and professionals and Ghanaians of upright mind to join forces to change this  narrative of corrupt government through the ballot in the December 7 general elections. For; it  is a passing torch and who fix it knows. 

“Truth is one and Truth cannot be adulterated. No matter how a lie runs faster someday the  truth shall overcome it because truth is Life”—Jerry John Rawlings. Rest in Peace! Neho JJ  Rawlings and Rise in Glory on the Resurrection Day! Now praise you Great and Famous Men the  Fathers named in story. 

Article by 

Dr. Michael Richmond Smart-Abbey (Political and Public Policy Analyst, Security Intelligence and  Governance Expert, Historian and Theologian) 

PROFILE 

Dr. Michael Richmond Smart-Abbey is a prolific Writer and Author with most of his Books and  Articles published worldwide. Notable of his Books in non- fictional are: Fundamental Doctrine  of Christianity, The Divine and Sacred Mystery of Priesthood, Fictional : Terrorism, A Threat to  

Global Peace and Security, Organizational Security Management Training Modules VOL 1 &2. Born in James Town, British Accra in 1979, he had his Elementary and Secondary Education at  New Hope Preparatory school, Institute of Divine Education, Korle Gonno, Accra and Achimota  Secondary school, Ghana respectively. He holds (BA, Hons, Political Science with History [University of Ghana, 2003], Associate Bachelor of Arts Degree in Prophetic Ministry Studies  [Impact Bible Training College], Master of Divinity [Christian Leadership University USA, Doctor  of Theology, ThD [Asia Pacific College of Theology, Philippines, Doctor of Philosophy, PhD,  Theology option [Christian Leadership University, USA] Gen. Cert. of Training, Organizational  Security Management [Sabrewatch International Security Training School, East Grinstead, England, UK], Executive Certificate and Executive Advanced Certificate in Security Intelligence  and Forensic Studies [Knutsford University College, affiliated to University of Ghana]. He had  previously worked with VAT Service, Ghana as Revenue Officer, Sabrewatch Security Ltd, UK as  Safety and Security Officer, the National Sports Authority, Ghana as Principal Administrative  Officer, Safety and Security Coordinator and Management Member [2007-2018]. He was also a  Member of National Security Council Board for Sports and Coordinated Safety and Security for 

all National Teams Matches between 2008 and 2018. He is a Christian Theologian and ordained  Minister of the Gospel by the Association of Independent Ministers of Great Britain and  currently a practicing Consultant in Organizational Security Management, Governance and Research Fellow in Qualitative Research Methodology, Executive Director, Biblical Advocacy  and Christian Theology Institute, A Book and Teaching Ministry.  

CONTACT 

EMAIL: smartabbeymichael2404@gmail.com 

Google: Dr. Michael Richmond Smart-Abbey 

Tel: +233 504272091

