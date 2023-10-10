The Four Stages To Survive To Become A Real Man – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

The Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has delved deeper into what makes a real man.

The man of God who has been known worldwide for his prophesies, revealed some four Places or Stages where one becomes a real man.

According to him, if one is able to survive in the womb for Nine (9) months, he or she has survived the first hurdle for life.

He noted that anytime the womb misses to carry somebody; there is a miscarriage because the womb cannot carry it for no purpose, but if “God helped you to survive for 9 months, you have won.”

The other place for survival he said, is at the point of delivery.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said, the person or midwife who helps during your birth can either harm or help you to become a man.

Taking a scripture from the Bible, The SEER noted that, the scripture that describes Jesus and blessed the womb that carried him, is significant to the fact that God had already blessed Him in the womb and whoever is blessed from the womb cannot be touched.

“So, if God blessed you from the womb, you will fear nothing,” he said.

The other place is the person who helped during your delivery.

He also spoke from the Bible; John Chapter 9, and mentioned that Jesus met somebody who was blind at birth, and averred that God didn’t create him blind, but he got blind during birth.

“So, the person who deliver him, doesn’t want him to have eyes to become a real man.”

The third place where you survive to become a human being, he said, is your environment.

He said: “In the school of life, it is either you look like the environment or the environment begin to look like you. It is either you talk like the environment or the environment begins to talk like you. It is either you dress like the environment or the environment begins to dress like you. Where you sit shapes your life,” he said.

The SEER also revealed the fourth place to be the person or people you meet.

He said, no matter what you do, how hardworking you are you need a person who can make your dreams come through.

“You need founder who will be your ladder,” he said.

He averred that, until you meet that person, you will be a Righteous person with wrong standing, because according to him, “Life is lived by levels, experienced by stages, established by dimensions but in the Kingdom of God, life is lived by phases, controlled by chapters, experienced by Grace and established by your faith.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah also took the opportunity to pray for Okatakyie Kwame Afrifa-Mensah who is celebrating his birthday today, October 10, 2023 and released strong prophesies on his life.