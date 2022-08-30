The Fragility of Africa’s Food Systems is Worrying: Gov’t and Business Leaders must act differently

Boaz Blackie Keizire is Head of Policy and Advocacy at AGRA and also a 2017 Fellow for the Aspen New Voices Fellowship. Boaz also Heads the Africa Food Prize Secretariat.

This week, Africa and global business leaders are converging in Kigali Rwanda, the permanent home of the Africa Green Revolution Forum (AGRF), the continent’s most influential gathering around Africa’s largest economic sector – agriculture and food systems.

Building back from pandemics

This year’s AGRF is probably the most significant since the COVID-19 pandemic that not only heavily affected the 2020 and 2021 AGRF, but also the 2021 United Nations Food Systems Summit. COVID-19 has confirmed that we need to reform our food systems, ‘building back better’ will not be enough; we need to rethink how we produce, distribute and eat food, and to do this, the African political and business leaders must think and act differently. They must be willing to set different agendas that transform their food systems.

The 2022 State of Food Security and Nutrition Report that was released recently paints an alarming picture of Africa’s agri-food systems transformation efforts. Despite unprecedented efforts by Africa Heads of State and Government to drive regional change through country CAADP programs, the report indicates that new and more than 35 million people were affected by hunger in 2020 compared with 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak. The report further shows that 20% of the population, or one in five people in Africa, was facing hunger in 2021, compared to 9.1% in Asia, and 8.6% in Latin America and the Caribbean. It is in Africa where the population affected by hunger has increased the most compared to other continents. This is of major concern and should worry anyone.

Amid the onslaught of the Covid-19 outbreak, Africa has battled other crises. First, it was the increase in temperatures and changing precipitation patterns that threaten Africa’s food and water security. The El Niño-induced drought pattens and during the 2015-2016 cropping seasons across the Southern African countries led to higher-than-normal temperatures and erratic and low rainfall. The 2019 devastating floods in the greater Horn of Africa, , the 2019-2020 invasion of desert locusts in Eastern Africa, and the current looming climate-induced famine in the Horn of Africa, for example, have made Africa an exposure and vulnerability ‘hot spot’ for climate variability and climate impacts.]Second – and around 2019, there came the rise in oil and gas prices – that saw a surge in crucial food commodity prices that saw over 89% increase in price of major cereals and about 109% in rise in fertilizer prices all just in 2 years. Third – and now is the Russia-Ukraine crisis – further exacerbating oil and gas prices and increasing global food markets.

The implications for these crises are more severe and Africa and its leaders need to act differently. We are now witnessing the largest cost-of-living crisis ever seen by in any generation, and people’s capacity to cope is diminishing. Real incomes are falling and the countries’ revenues and ability to respond are declining. Without robust actions, these changes are pushing citizens and could potentially result in social and political unrest in many countries.

The impact of these crises on existing vulnerabilities in Africa’s agri-food systems could be heightened unless mitigating actions are taken now to safeguard Africa’s food security and speed up the recovery of the agricultural sector.

This is the moment for governments to consolidate the progress made and leverage existing structures and frameworks, including strengthening the CAADP process by adopting a more systemic view of food system transformation that goes beyond the current CAADP ambition of agricultural growth and transformation.

National governments need to take a holistic and integrated food systems approach. Post the UN FSS, we are seeing a few countries like Ethiopia, Ghana, Malawi and Rwanda making this shift to design food systems strategies and plans. This is important because a critical lesson from these crises is that food systems cannot be compartmentalized; multi-sectoral and multistakeholder approaches and coordination will be essential in tackling future pandemics.

Most families in Africa are feeling the pinch crisis. Household budgets are shrinking as affording a daily meal has become a challenge for most households in Africa. FAO has estimated that 53% of the poorer household income is spent on food compared to 20% for richer households. Poorer households spend about 16% of their incomes on housing while 4% is spent on transport. Families cannot send their children to school and the poorest households are the most affected, especially women and girls.

There is a general feeling that Africa is blaming the United States of America and other western countries in Europe for the sanctions on Russia as the source of food insecurity. Instead, Africa is blaming itself for allowing itself to be dependent on the rest of the world for food imports – a phenomenon Africa can change and grow its food. Africa should turn this into an opportunity to produce its own food and export than relying on the rest of the world for food imports. Ethiopia, for example, can produce enough wheat rather than spend $0.7 billion annually to import wheat from Russia and Ukraine.

While appreciating the short- and long-term solutions being proposed by international organizations such as the World Bank, the Africa Development Bank, the United Nations and others, African leaders need to turn this crisis as an opportunity and wake-up call to act differently and without hesitation push for the following reforms on the continent and at country level.

The complexities of African food systems require government support with a dedicated and consistent oversight by the highest level of government at President or Prime Minister and ready to make tough decisions, deal with vested interests, and inspire others to set bold ambitions. Business, as usual will not deliver the desired change.

While it may be structurally challenging to redesign the agriculture public service system, leaders need strong multidisciplinary local teams with the technical expertise and ability to accelerate implementation with a governance and operating model that rewards a high-performance culture while tracking progress using performance indicators and evaluation metrics that leverage scorecards such as the Africa Union’s Biennial Review dashboard.

Africa leaders need to accelerate intra-regional trade through implementing the AfCFTA and other regional trade agreements in the continent. This will not only enhance and ease of moving food from surplus to deficit regions of the continent but will also ease fertilizer being produced on the continent and trade in the rest of the world than in Africa. This cannot continue as Africa watches.

Leaders must put in place policy incentives to create efficiencies in the supply chains such as electronic-based, private sector-driven and government enabled input subsidies and supply approaches.

African leaders need to deliberately work to protect consumers during the ongoing crises by establishing stimulus packages and strengthening social safety nets while supporting governments’ facing fiscal constraints.

Africa leaders must establish and strengthen functional strategic food reserves critical to always be ready to stabilize food supplies and prices to support domestic approaches. This is noble for ensuring food security in times of crisis.

Lastly, taking a food systems lens has also taught us that leaders need to scale up and enhance investments in areas such as climate adaptation, conservation farming and regenerative agriculture to increase productivity in strategic food surplus producing regions across the continent while protecting the environment.

Prioritizing structural transformation that is green, inclusive, and resilient will ensure that no one is left behind and Africa is better prepared for the next crisis.

Source: AGRA