The frustrated Special Prosecutor

I was tempted to write this article based on an article the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu wrote about the current Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, where he outlined reasons why Kessi Agyebeng, crossed the redline when he held a press conference on November 29, 2023. Mr Martin Amidu, called for the impeachment of Kissi Agyebeng.

I agreed with Martin Amidu when he stated that Kissi Agyebeng’s press conference sort to incite the media and the public against the judicial branch of government and to bring the administration of justice into disrepute before ordinary Ghanaians.

After I listened to Kissi Agyebeng lamenting and showing signs of frustration in doing his job, I sympathized with him, but I fell off with him when he took his fight to the Judiciary and not the Executive. He seems to be fighting with the wrong institution, when with his experience, he should know where all the frustration is coming from. So, Kissi Agyebeng wants Ghanaians to believe that he doesn’t know that the President’s hand is in all what he is going through?

A lot of people have called for the resignation of the Special Prosecutor, but I think the most credible person to call for his resignation or impeachment is Mr. Martin Amidu, the former Special Prosecutor. Mr. Amidu has been in the position before and knows how the President could frustrate the work of the Special Prosecutor. The President is not ready to fight corruption. He is just not interested.

The President frustrated Martin Amidu so much, and as principled as he is, he resigned. In his resignation letter, he described the President as the mother serpent of corruption. So, Kissi Agyebeng wants to tell us he didn’t read Martin Amidu’s resignation letter and so didn’t know what he was getting himself into?

Didn’t he know he was appointed by someone, who he was going to work against? Didn’t Kissi Agyebeng know the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, is the corruption? So why is Kissi Agyebeng trying to deceive Ghanaians into believing that the Judiciary is the problem? Let Kissi Agyebeng know that before he started fighting the Judiciary, we already knew that he should rather be fighting the Executive. We are not that stupid.

Kissi Agyebeng should know that we will not fall for his tricks for sympathy. He better be like Martin Amidu and take the fight to the Executive or resign. When the President started clearing his corrupt officials, he heard and saw it. To start fighting the Judiciary is misplaced. The mother serpent of corruption, Nana Akufo-Addo, is still in office. He should expose and kill the serpent, or the serpent will kill him. That is the nature of the game. Kissi Agyebeng can’t change it.

Aba no, Mahama afa.