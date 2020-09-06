The Gambia’s Ministry of Tourism announced Friday that flight passengers will no longer be subjected to quarantine, as the West African nation declares its intention of reopening the tourism season next month.

The changes are entailed in the latest amendment to the guidelines on the prevention and precautionary procedures on COVID-19.

In a letter addressed to the Director of Gambia Tourism, the ministry said that arriving passengers in possession of negative COVID-19 test certificate of no more than 72 hours will not be tested in The Gambia.

The decision came after a week when the government declared its intention to reopen the tourism season in October.

So far, The Gambia has registered 3,120 confirmed cases, including 99 deaths and 1,295 recoveries.